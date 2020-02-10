

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $145.34 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $52.50 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Federal Rlty Inv Trust reported adjusted earnings of $119.96 million or $1.58 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $239.15 million from $235.38 million last year.



Federal Rlty Inv Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $119.96 Mln. vs. $117.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.58 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $239.15 Mln vs. $235.38 Mln last year.



