

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $242 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $160 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $242 million or $1.86 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $2.90 billion from $2.62 billion last year.



DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $242 Mln. vs. $149 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.86 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.66 -Revenue (Q4): $2.90 Bln vs. $2.62 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

