2019 Net Income of over $1 billion with a 12% Return on Equity

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest" or the "Company") today reported that for the full year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $1,009.5 million, or $24.70 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $89.0 million, or $2.17 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. After-tax operating income1 for the year was $872.4 million, or $21.34 per diluted common share, compared to after-tax operating income1 of $190.7 million, or $4.65 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.

For the fourth quarter 2019, the Company reported net income of $217.6 million, or $5.32 per diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $385.3 million, or ($9.58) per common share for the fourth quarter of 2018. After-tax operating income1 was $130.8 million, or $3.20 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to an after-tax operating loss of $236.9 million, or ($5.89) per common share, for the same period last year.

Commenting on the Company's results, President and Chief Executive Officer Juan C. Andrade said, "For the full year 2019, Everest produced net income of over $1 billion, the best result since 2014. On an ROE basis, this equates to a 12% return on average equity. These numbers speak to the strength and diversification of our business, and the strength of our underwriting and investment operations. Everest has a great franchise, a well-diversified platform and top talent. We are well positioned for the future."

Operating highlights for the full year 2019 included the following:

Gross written premiums for the year were $9.1 billion, an increase of 8% compared to 2018. Reinsurance premiums were up 2% to $6.4 billion with growth in treaty casualty more than offsetting reductions to treaty property premium and reinstatement premiums. Insurance premiums were up 23% to $2.8 billion, with balanced growth being generated across all major business lines.

The combined ratio was 95.5% for the year, compared to 108.8% for 2018. Excluding catastrophe losses, reinstatement premiums and the favorable prior period loss development, the attritional combined ratio was 88.4% for the year, compared to 87.0% for 2018.

Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, amounted to $550.0 million in the year, primarily related to losses from Hurricane Dorian of $166.4 million and losses from Japanese Typhoons Faxai and Hagibis in the amount of $113.3 million and $190.0 million, respectively.

Prior year reserve development for 2019 was reported in the amount of $93.6 million favorable, equal to 1.3 loss ratio points.

Net investment income amounted to $647.1 million for the year, an increase of 11%, including limited partnership income in the amount of $105.8 million.

Net after-tax realized gains amounted to $150.8 million for the year, while net after-tax unrealized capital gains were $483.8 million.

Cash flow from operations was $1.9 billion for the full year 2019, compared to $610.1 million for 2018.

During 2019, the Company repurchased 114,633 shares at a total cost of $24.6 million. The repurchases were made pursuant to a share repurchase authorization, provided by the Company's Board of Directors, under which there remains 1.3 million shares available.

Operating highlights for the fourth quarter of 2019 included the following:

Gross written premiums for the quarter were $2.4 billion, an increase of 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Reinsurance premiums, excluding the impact of reinstatement premiums, increased 4%, mainly due to growth in treaty casualty. Insurance premiums were up 30% to $758.7 million, with balanced growth being generated across all major business lines.

The combined ratio was 101.5% for the quarter, compared to 134.1% for the same period during 2018. Excluding catastrophe losses, reinstatement premiums and the favorable prior period loss development, the attritional combined ratio was 90.3% for the quarter, compared to 90.4% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, amounted to $215.0 million in the quarter, primarily related to losses from Japanese Typhoon Hagibis in the amount of $190.0 million and Tornadoes in Dallas, Texas in the amount of $25.0 million.

Prior year development for the quarter was reported in the amount of $19.2 million favorable, equal to 1.0 loss ratio point.

Net investment income amounted to $146.1 million for the quarter including limited partnership income in the amount of $5.5 million.

Net after-tax realized gains amounted to $61.1 million for the quarter, while net after-tax unrealized capital losses were $36.6 million.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for more than 40 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

A conference call discussing the fourth quarter results will be held at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 11, 2020. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company's web site at everestre.com/investors or at www.streetevents.com.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company's web site to view supplemental financial information on the Company's results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestre.com in the "Financial Reports" section of the "Investor Center". The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.

1 The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses), after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense), and the tax charge related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), as the following reconciliation displays:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) (unaudited) Per Diluted Per Diluted Per Diluted Per Diluted Common Common Common Common Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Net income (loss) 217,644 5.32 (385,313 (9.58 1,009,461 24.70 89,041 2.17 After-tax net realized capital gains (losses) 61,052 1.49 (143,870 (3.58 150,808 3.69 (109,149 (2.66 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) 25,763 0.63 (5,274 (0.13 (13,767 (0.34 6,779 0.17 Impact of TCJA enactment 703 0.02 703 0.02 After-tax operating income (loss) 130,828 3.20 (236,872 (5.89 872,420 21.34 190,709 4.65 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business, and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.

Return on equity calculations use adjusted shareholders' equity excluding net after-tax unrealized (appreciation) depreciation of investments.

--Financial Details Follow--

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned 1,948,071 1,850,975 7,403,686 6,931,699 Net investment income 146,077 140,204 647,139 581,183 Net realized capital gains (losses): Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities (5,495 (3,327 (20,899 (8,110 Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities transferred to other comprehensive income (loss) Other net realized capital gains (losses) 80,938 (169,488 205,903 (119,026 Total net realized capital gains (losses) 75,443 (172,815 185,004 (127,136 Net derivative gain (loss) 2,979 (4,965 6,374 520 Other income (expense) 41,516 (21,823 (11,034 (24,771 Total revenues 2,214,086 1,791,576 8,231,169 7,361,495 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,407,794 2,001,054 4,922,898 5,651,403 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 450,226 396,588 1,703,726 1,519,030 Other underwriting expenses 118,923 84,216 440,899 371,541 Corporate expenses 10,344 7,153 32,966 30,672 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 7,721 7,984 31,693 31,031 Total claims and expenses 1,995,008 2,496,995 7,132,182 7,603,677 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 219,078 (705,419 1,098,987 (242,182 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,434 (320,106 89,526 (331,223 NET INCOME (LOSS) 217,644 (385,313 1,009,461 89,041 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period (28,159 (974 496,430 (255,656 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) (8,393 34,602 (12,613 27,496 Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period (36,552 33,628 483,817 (228,160 Foreign currency translation adjustments 29,235 (24,933 14,030 (76,816 Benefit plan actuarial net gain (loss) for the period (12,591 (510 (12,591 (510 Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss) 1,788 (425 5,453 5,021 Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period (10,803 (935 (7,138 4,511 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (18,120 7,760 490,709 (300,465 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 199,524 (377,553 1,500,170 (211,424 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic 5.34 (9.58 24.77 2.18 Diluted 5.32 (9.58 24.70 2.17

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except par value per share) 2019 2018 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities available for sale, at market value 16,824,944 15,225,263 (amortized cost: 2019, $16,473,491; 2018, $15,406,572) Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value 5,826 2,337 Equity securities, at fair value 931,457 716,639 Short-term investments (cost: 2019, $414,639; 2018, $241,010) 414,706 240,987 Other invested assets (cost: 2019, $1,763,531; 2018, $1,591,745) 1,763,531 1,591,745 Cash 808,036 656,095 Total investments and cash 20,748,500 18,433,066 Accrued investment income 116,804 104,619 Premiums receivable 2,259,088 2,183,183 Reinsurance receivables 1,763,471 1,787,648 Funds held by reinsureds 489,901 435,031 Deferred acquisition costs 581,863 511,573 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 445,716 343,343 Income taxes 305,711 594,487 Other assets 612,997 358,042 TOTAL ASSETS 27,324,051 24,750,992 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 13,611,313 13,119,090 Future policy benefit reserve 42,592 46,778 Unearned premium reserve 3,056,735 2,517,612 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 10,668 13,099 Other net payable to reinsurers 291,660 218,439 Losses in course of payment 51,950 85,519 Senior notes due 6/1/2044 397,074 396,954 Long term notes due 5/1/2067 236,758 236,659 Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 2,878 3,093 Equity index put option liability 5,584 11,958 Unsettled securities payable 30,650 51,112 Other liabilities 453,264 189,882 Total liabilities 18,191,126 16,890,195 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200,000 shares authorized; (2019) 69,464 and (2018) 69,202 outstanding before treasury shares 694 692 Additional paid-in capital 2,219,660 2,188,777 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of $30,996 at 2019 and ($20,697) at 2018 28,152 (462,557 Treasury shares, at cost; 28,665 shares (2019) and 28,551 shares (2018) (3,422,152 (3,397,548 Retained earnings 10,306,571 9,531,433 Total shareholders' equity 9,132,925 7,860,797 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 27,324,051 24,750,992

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Twelve Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 1,009,461 89,041 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (62,018 (382,987 Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net (56,722 (153,627 Decrease (increase) in reinsurance receivables 67,444 (511,592 Decrease (increase) in income taxes 237,479 (265,065 Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums (95,207 (65,925 Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 402,380 1,377,711 Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve (4,186 (4,236 Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums 521,709 542,023 Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers 66,477 12,276 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment (33,557 123,209 Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships (108,332 (102,052 Distribution of limited partnership income 81,300 84,623 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (54,176 (322,107 Non-cash compensation expense 34,018 32,369 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) 30,936 29,272 Net realized capital (gains) losses (185,004 127,136 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,852,002 610,069 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called available for sale, at market value 2,302,299 1,973,652 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at market value 3,280,237 3,148,428 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at fair value 2,917 1,751 Proceeds from equity securities sold, at fair value 283,965 1,199,409 Distributions from other invested assets 284,558 3,102,018 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at market value (6,613,917 (5,909,504 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at fair value (4,243 (4,381 Cost of equity securities acquired, at fair value (329,417 (921,937 Cost of other invested assets acquired (425,438 (3,370,455 Net change in short-term investments (167,290 455,350 Net change in unsettled securities transactions (26,163 46,048 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,412,492 (279,621 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (3,134 (8,157 Purchase of treasury shares (24,604 (75,304 Dividends paid to shareholders (234,322 (216,221 Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards (13,627 (16,912 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (275,687 (316,594 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (11,882 7,174 Net increase (decrease) in cash 151,941 21,028 Cash, beginning of period 656,095 635,067 Cash, end of period 808,036 656,095 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) (148,585 (65,064 Interest paid 31,689 30,447 NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS: Reclassification of investment balances due to prospective consolidation of private placement liquidity sweep facility effective July 1, 2018 Fixed maturities available for sale, at market value 143,656 Short-term investments 243,864 Other invested assets (387,520

