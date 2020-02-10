2019 Net Income of over $1 billion with a 12% Return on Equity
Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest" or the "Company") today reported that for the full year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $1,009.5 million, or $24.70 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $89.0 million, or $2.17 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. After-tax operating income1 for the year was $872.4 million, or $21.34 per diluted common share, compared to after-tax operating income1 of $190.7 million, or $4.65 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.
For the fourth quarter 2019, the Company reported net income of $217.6 million, or $5.32 per diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $385.3 million, or ($9.58) per common share for the fourth quarter of 2018. After-tax operating income1 was $130.8 million, or $3.20 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to an after-tax operating loss of $236.9 million, or ($5.89) per common share, for the same period last year.
Commenting on the Company's results, President and Chief Executive Officer Juan C. Andrade said, "For the full year 2019, Everest produced net income of over $1 billion, the best result since 2014. On an ROE basis, this equates to a 12% return on average equity. These numbers speak to the strength and diversification of our business, and the strength of our underwriting and investment operations. Everest has a great franchise, a well-diversified platform and top talent. We are well positioned for the future."
Operating highlights for the full year 2019 included the following:
- Gross written premiums for the year were $9.1 billion, an increase of 8% compared to 2018. Reinsurance premiums were up 2% to $6.4 billion with growth in treaty casualty more than offsetting reductions to treaty property premium and reinstatement premiums. Insurance premiums were up 23% to $2.8 billion, with balanced growth being generated across all major business lines.
- The combined ratio was 95.5% for the year, compared to 108.8% for 2018. Excluding catastrophe losses, reinstatement premiums and the favorable prior period loss development, the attritional combined ratio was 88.4% for the year, compared to 87.0% for 2018.
- Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, amounted to $550.0 million in the year, primarily related to losses from Hurricane Dorian of $166.4 million and losses from Japanese Typhoons Faxai and Hagibis in the amount of $113.3 million and $190.0 million, respectively.
- Prior year reserve development for 2019 was reported in the amount of $93.6 million favorable, equal to 1.3 loss ratio points.
- Net investment income amounted to $647.1 million for the year, an increase of 11%, including limited partnership income in the amount of $105.8 million.
- Net after-tax realized gains amounted to $150.8 million for the year, while net after-tax unrealized capital gains were $483.8 million.
- Cash flow from operations was $1.9 billion for the full year 2019, compared to $610.1 million for 2018.
- During 2019, the Company repurchased 114,633 shares at a total cost of $24.6 million. The repurchases were made pursuant to a share repurchase authorization, provided by the Company's Board of Directors, under which there remains 1.3 million shares available.
Operating highlights for the fourth quarter of 2019 included the following:
- Gross written premiums for the quarter were $2.4 billion, an increase of 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Reinsurance premiums, excluding the impact of reinstatement premiums, increased 4%, mainly due to growth in treaty casualty. Insurance premiums were up 30% to $758.7 million, with balanced growth being generated across all major business lines.
- The combined ratio was 101.5% for the quarter, compared to 134.1% for the same period during 2018. Excluding catastrophe losses, reinstatement premiums and the favorable prior period loss development, the attritional combined ratio was 90.3% for the quarter, compared to 90.4% for the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, amounted to $215.0 million in the quarter, primarily related to losses from Japanese Typhoon Hagibis in the amount of $190.0 million and Tornadoes in Dallas, Texas in the amount of $25.0 million.
- Prior year development for the quarter was reported in the amount of $19.2 million favorable, equal to 1.0 loss ratio point.
- Net investment income amounted to $146.1 million for the quarter including limited partnership income in the amount of $5.5 million.
- Net after-tax realized gains amounted to $61.1 million for the quarter, while net after-tax unrealized capital losses were $36.6 million.
About Everest Re Group, Ltd.
Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for more than 40 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Bermuda and other territories.
Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.
Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.
1 The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses), after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense), and the tax charge related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), as the following reconciliation displays:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Per Diluted
|Per Diluted
|Per Diluted
|Per Diluted
|Common
|Common
|Common
|Common
|Amount
|Share
|Amount
|Share
|Amount
|Share
|Amount
|Share
|Net income (loss)
217,644
5.32
(385,313
(9.58
1,009,461
24.70
89,041
2.17
|After-tax net realized capital gains (losses)
61,052
1.49
(143,870
(3.58
150,808
3.69
(109,149
(2.66
|After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense)
25,763
0.63
(5,274
(0.13
(13,767
(0.34
6,779
0.17
|Impact of TCJA enactment
703
0.02
703
0.02
|After-tax operating income (loss)
130,828
3.20
(236,872
(5.89
872,420
21.34
190,709
4.65
|(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business, and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.
Return on equity calculations use adjusted shareholders' equity excluding net after-tax unrealized (appreciation) depreciation of investments.
--Financial Details Follow--
|EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2019
2018
2019
2018
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|REVENUES:
|Premiums earned
1,948,071
1,850,975
7,403,686
6,931,699
|Net investment income
146,077
140,204
647,139
581,183
|Net realized capital gains (losses):
|Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities
(5,495
(3,327
(20,899
(8,110
|Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities
|transferred to other comprehensive income (loss)
|Other net realized capital gains (losses)
80,938
(169,488
205,903
(119,026
|Total net realized capital gains (losses)
75,443
(172,815
185,004
(127,136
|Net derivative gain (loss)
2,979
(4,965
6,374
520
|Other income (expense)
41,516
(21,823
(11,034
(24,771
|Total revenues
2,214,086
1,791,576
8,231,169
7,361,495
|CLAIMS AND EXPENSES:
|Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses
1,407,794
2,001,054
4,922,898
5,651,403
|Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees
450,226
396,588
1,703,726
1,519,030
|Other underwriting expenses
118,923
84,216
440,899
371,541
|Corporate expenses
10,344
7,153
32,966
30,672
|Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense
7,721
7,984
31,693
31,031
|Total claims and expenses
1,995,008
2,496,995
7,132,182
7,603,677
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
219,078
(705,419
1,098,987
(242,182
|Income tax expense (benefit)
1,434
(320,106
89,526
(331,223
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
217,644
(385,313
1,009,461
89,041
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period
(28,159
(974
496,430
(255,656
|Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss)
(8,393
34,602
(12,613
27,496
|Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period
(36,552
33,628
483,817
(228,160
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
29,235
(24,933
14,030
(76,816
|Benefit plan actuarial net gain (loss) for the period
(12,591
(510
(12,591
(510
|Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss)
1,788
(425
5,453
5,021
|Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period
(10,803
(935
(7,138
4,511
|Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(18,120
7,760
490,709
(300,465
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
199,524
(377,553
1,500,170
(211,424
|EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
|Basic
5.34
(9.58
24.77
2.18
|Diluted
5.32
(9.58
24.70
2.17
|EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except par value per share)
2019
2018
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS:
|Fixed maturities available for sale, at market value
16,824,944
15,225,263
|(amortized cost: 2019, $16,473,491; 2018, $15,406,572)
|Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value
5,826
2,337
|Equity securities, at fair value
931,457
716,639
|Short-term investments (cost: 2019, $414,639; 2018, $241,010)
414,706
240,987
|Other invested assets (cost: 2019, $1,763,531; 2018, $1,591,745)
1,763,531
1,591,745
|Cash
808,036
656,095
|Total investments and cash
20,748,500
18,433,066
|Accrued investment income
116,804
104,619
|Premiums receivable
2,259,088
2,183,183
|Reinsurance receivables
1,763,471
1,787,648
|Funds held by reinsureds
489,901
435,031
|Deferred acquisition costs
581,863
511,573
|Prepaid reinsurance premiums
445,716
343,343
|Income taxes
305,711
594,487
|Other assets
612,997
358,042
|TOTAL ASSETS
27,324,051
24,750,992
|LIABILITIES:
|Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
13,611,313
13,119,090
|Future policy benefit reserve
42,592
46,778
|Unearned premium reserve
3,056,735
2,517,612
|Funds held under reinsurance treaties
10,668
13,099
|Other net payable to reinsurers
291,660
218,439
|Losses in course of payment
51,950
85,519
|Senior notes due 6/1/2044
397,074
396,954
|Long term notes due 5/1/2067
236,758
236,659
|Accrued interest on debt and borrowings
2,878
3,093
|Equity index put option liability
5,584
11,958
|Unsettled securities payable
30,650
51,112
|Other liabilities
453,264
189,882
|Total liabilities
18,191,126
16,890,195
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50,000 shares authorized;
|no shares issued and outstanding
|Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200,000 shares authorized; (2019) 69,464
|and (2018) 69,202 outstanding before treasury shares
694
692
|Additional paid-in capital
2,219,660
2,188,777
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense
|(benefit) of $30,996 at 2019 and ($20,697) at 2018
28,152
(462,557
|Treasury shares, at cost; 28,665 shares (2019) and 28,551 shares (2018)
(3,422,152
(3,397,548
|Retained earnings
10,306,571
9,531,433
|Total shareholders' equity
9,132,925
7,860,797
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
27,324,051
24,750,992
|EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
2019
2018
(unaudited)
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
1,009,461
89,041
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable
(62,018
(382,987
|Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net
(56,722
(153,627
|Decrease (increase) in reinsurance receivables
67,444
(511,592
|Decrease (increase) in income taxes
237,479
(265,065
|Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums
(95,207
(65,925
|Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
402,380
1,377,711
|Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve
(4,186
(4,236
|Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums
521,709
542,023
|Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers
66,477
12,276
|Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment
(33,557
123,209
|Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships
(108,332
(102,052
|Distribution of limited partnership income
81,300
84,623
|Change in other assets and liabilities, net
(54,176
(322,107
|Non-cash compensation expense
34,018
32,369
|Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount)
30,936
29,272
|Net realized capital (gains) losses
(185,004
127,136
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,852,002
610,069
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called available for sale, at market value
2,302,299
1,973,652
|Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at market value
3,280,237
3,148,428
|Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at fair value
2,917
1,751
|Proceeds from equity securities sold, at fair value
283,965
1,199,409
|Distributions from other invested assets
284,558
3,102,018
|Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at market value
(6,613,917
(5,909,504
|Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at fair value
(4,243
(4,381
|Cost of equity securities acquired, at fair value
(329,417
(921,937
|Cost of other invested assets acquired
(425,438
(3,370,455
|Net change in short-term investments
(167,290
455,350
|Net change in unsettled securities transactions
(26,163
46,048
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(1,412,492
(279,621
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Common shares issued during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense
(3,134
(8,157
|Purchase of treasury shares
(24,604
(75,304
|Dividends paid to shareholders
(234,322
(216,221
|Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards
(13,627
(16,912
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(275,687
(316,594
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
(11,882
7,174
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
151,941
21,028
|Cash, beginning of period
656,095
635,067
|Cash, end of period
808,036
656,095
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Income taxes paid (recovered)
(148,585
(65,064
|Interest paid
31,689
30,447
|NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS:
|Reclassification of investment balances due to prospective consolidation of private placement
|liquidity sweep facility effective July 1, 2018
|Fixed maturities available for sale, at market value
143,656
|Short-term investments
243,864
|Other invested assets
(387,520
