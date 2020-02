PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French tire maker Michelin Cie Des Estb (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK) reported that its sales for fiscal year 2019 rose 9.6%.



Sales for the year rose to 24.14 billion euros from 22.03 billion euros last year.



In 2019, the Passenger car and Light truck tire markets declined 2% as worldwide demand slipped 6%. Truck tire markets dropped 3%, while specialties segment remained relatively flat.



