

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STERIS plc (STE) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $104.9 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $47.9 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $124.0 million or $1.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $774.3 million from $696.2 million last year.



STERIS plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $124.0 Mln. vs. $107.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.45 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q3): $774.3 Mln vs. $696.2 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

