Kantar, the world's leading research and consulting company, announces today the appointment of Adam Crozier as Non-Executive Chairman. Mr Crozier has extensive experience across the media, creative, consumer and technology industries having served as CEO of Saatchi Saatchi, the English Football Association, The Royal Mail and, most recently, ITV, in addition to his roles as Chairman of several major consumer brands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005684/en/

Adam Crozier (Photo: Business Wire)

Stuart Gent, a Managing Director of Bain Capital Private Equity, said "Adam's experience at the intersection of advertising, media, retail and technology, alongside his track record of guiding management teams on transformation journeys, make him an excellent appointment to support Kantar in their next phase of growth."

Adam added "Kantar is an outstanding company, unrivalled in its global reach and local presence. Its success, and opportunity, lies in the impact it delivers for clients. It is a trusted adviser to household brand names in every corner of the world, helping develop data-driven marketing strategies, and is a key ecosystem partner for global technology leaders like Alibaba, Amazon, Facebook and Google. I am delighted to be joining this highly-skilled and dedicated global team and look forward to working with them, and all our brand partners."

-end-

About Kantar: Kantar is the world's leading evidence-based insights and consulting company. We have a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets. By combining the deep expertise of our people, our data resources and benchmarks, our innovative analytics and technology we help our clients understand people and inspire growth

About Adam Crozier

Adam currently holds the Chairmanships of Whitbread plc, ASOS plc and Vue International. He also held the Chairmanship of Stage International until 2019. Previous non-executive directorships include G4S plc, Debenhams plc and Camelot Group plc.

Adam has had over 20 years experience as a CEO across four different industries, most recently as the CEO of ITV plc from April 2010 to June 2017. Over that time he has built a strong track record in transforming companies and leading successful management teams. Under Adam's leadership ITV was transformed into one of the most successful and dynamic media and content companies in the world and its financial performance improved dramatically, with earnings per share increasing by over 800%.

Before joining ITV, Adam was chief executive of Royal Mail for over seven years. Prior to Royal Mail he was CEO of The Football Association between 2000 and 2002 and Joint CEO of Saatchi Saatchi from 1995-2000.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005684/en/

Contacts:

Edmund Gemmell

Ed.Gemmell@kantar.com

Kantar@Axicom.com

+44 7825281352