

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ams AG said that it plans to implement a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between its wholly-owned subsidiary ams Offer GmbH and Osram Licht AG in the context of its acquisition of OSRAM.



'Following the approval by our shareholders for the EUR 1.65 billion rights issue, this firm intention reflects the next step in the acquisition of OSRAM,'says Alexander Everke, CEO of ams.



The domination agreement requires the approval by an extraordinary shareholders meeting of Osram with a majority of at least 75% of the votes cast.



ams continues to expect the takeover offer for Osram to close in the second quarter 2020 subject to receipt of the required regulatory clearances.



