AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Feb-2020 / 04:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 10/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 152.1437 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 64100 CODE: LUXU ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 45886 EQS News ID: 972387 End of Announcement EQS News Service

