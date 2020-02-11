Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PDXE ISIN: CH0432492467 Ticker-Symbol: 2U3 
Lang & Schwarz
10.02.20
23:00 Uhr
55,75 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
ALCON AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALCON AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,00
56,50
10.02.
54,10
54,20
05:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALCON
ALCON AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALCON AG55,750,00 %
WORKIVA INC42,2000,00 %