TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: 1st Quarter Results 11-Feb-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST

QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1 2020 TUI Group - financial highlights EUR million Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Var. % Var. % adjusted constant currency Turnover 3,850.8 3,574.8 + 7.7 + 6.8 Underlying EBIT1 Hotels & Resorts 35.1 69.2 - 49.3 - 41.3 Cruises 48.8 47.0 + 3.8 + 3.6 Destination Experiences - 8.9 - 4.8 - 85.4 - 93.8 Holiday Experiences 75.0 111.4 - 32.7 - 28.2 Northern Region - 105.8 - 62.8 - 68.5 - 72.6 Central Region - 28.9 - 32.7 + 11.6 + 3.7 Western Region - 63.2 - 60.5 - 4.5 - 5.5 Markets & Airlines - 197.9 - 156.0 - 26.9 - 30.6 All other segments - 24.0 - 38.6 + 37.8 + 35.8 TUI Group - 146.9 - 83.1 - 76.8 - 78.8 EBIT1 - 78.0 - 106.0 + 26.4 Underlying EBITDA2 111.5 27.2 + 309.9 EBITDA2 189.8 12.3 n. a. Net loss for the period - 105.5 - 112.1 + 5.9 Earnings per shareEUR - 0.22 - 0.24 + 8.3 Equity ratio3 (31 Dec)% 21.7 26.9 - 5.1 Net capex and investments 60.7 294.8 - 79.4 Net financial position (31 - 5,072.2 - 1,832.0 - Dec) 176.9 Employees (31 Dec) 56,448 57,877 - 2.5 Differences may occur due to rounding. This Quarterly Statement of the TUI Group was prepared for the reporting period Q1 FY20 from 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2019. The TUI Group applied IFRS 16 from 1 October 2019. Prior year figures were not adjusted. Since the beginning of this financial year, the items of the profit and loss statement of the aircraft leasing companies holding the TUI Group's aircraft and subletting them within the Group have been fully allocated to the airlines using the respective aircraft (Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region). In the first quarter of the previous year, the aircraft leasing companies were fully included in All other segments, while in the 2019 Annual Report, the result from intra-Group subleasing was already allocated to the respective airlines (Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region). The prior-year figures have been adjusted accordingly. 1 We define the EBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, income taxes and result of the measurement of the Group's interest hedges. For further details please see page 12. 2 EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, goodwill impairment and amortisation and write-downs of other intangible assets, depreciation and write-downs of property, plant and equipment, investments and current assets. 3 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points. Q1 2020 Summary · Our first quarter of the new financial year saw improved booking trends for our Winter programme, driving a good underlying result in our Markets & Airlines business. Excluding the effects of the continued Boeing 737 Max grounding and the non-repeat of a hedging gain from prior year, underlying EBIT for Markets & Airlines improved by 14 % versus prior year. · Holiday Experiences saw a weaker result for this first quarter, with improved occupancy and average revenues at Hotels & Resorts offset by higher cost base and FX losses from the devaluation of Turkish Lira. Additionally there were higher IMO2020 fuel costs for our Cruise business and accelerated investments in our new digital platform in Destination Experiences as anticipated, eroding contribution in the quarter. · The grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft incurred replacement costs of EUR 45 m across Markets & Airlines. The segment also saw a headwind of EUR 29 m from the non-repeat of a hedging gain reported in Q1 of the prior year. · Provided the current strong trading trends for our Markets & Airlines business continue, we are now expecting a high single digit percentage turnover growth (previously: mid to high single digit percentage growth). On the basis of our guidance range as set out in December 2019, assuming a return service of the Boeing 737 Max by end of April 2020, this would have corresponded to the upper end of an underlying EBIT range of approx. EUR 950 m - EUR 1,050 m, already including an approx. EUR 130 m cost impact for the 737 Max grounding. In light of the recent official release from Boeing, we instead now have secured replacement capacity for the entire FY20 in accordance with the second scenario as presented in our December guidance. However, we have been able to narrow the range of the additional cost for a full FY20 grounding of the 737 Max from approx. EUR 220 m - EUR 270 m to approx. EUR 220 m - EUR 245 m. Moreover, these additional Boeing costs did not have to be fully reflected in our updated guidance range as we now expect to partly offset this impact based on the current strong trading trends for our Markets & Airlines (as set forth above), by mitigating factors such as cost measures and because we have now included a certain level of compensation from Boeing. As before, the guidance range also includes a mid to high double-digit millions investment in digital platform growth. Based on this, we update our guidance range and now expect an underlying EBIT range of approx. EUR 850 m to EUR 1,050 m.1 · Against a changing market environment, we will continue to focus and deliver on our four strategic initiatives as detailed at our FY19 full-year results. · Our ongoing transformation strategy towards becoming a more digital tourism platform business remains our priority. 1 Based on constant currency, pro-forma IAS 17 basis and pre TUI Cruises acquisition of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Q1 results at a glance EUR million Q1 FY20 Underlying EBIT Q1 FY19 - 83 Holiday Experiences - 32 Markets & Airlines + 26 All other segments + 14 Special items Markets & Airlines Prior year: Hedging gain - 29 (Northern Region) Underlying EBIT Q1 FY20 at constant currency (IAS - 104 17), excluding Boeing 737 Max grounding Markets & Airlines Current year: Boeing 737 Max - 45 grounding Underlying EBIT Q1 FY20 at constant currency (IAS - 149 17) Foreign exchange translation + 1 Underlying EBIT Q1 FY20 at actual rates (IAS 17) - 148 IFRS 16 impact + 1 Underlying EBIT Q1 FY20 at actual rates (IFRS 16) - 147 Outlook and Expected Development FY20 in terms of booking trends has started exceptionally well, with the UK delivering its best bookings volume month in the company's history. We are pleased with customer booking development to date for both programmes however the Boeing 737 Max grounding continues to weigh on our operational performance, with an extended grounding now expected for the rest of the financial year. We will continue to focus and deliver on our four strategic initiatives as outlined in our FY19 full-year results update; progress of our initiatives and our Markets and Domains Transformation Programme are on track. For our Hotels & Resorts business, as indicated at our FY19 full-year results, we plan to grow this segment through both asset-right and asset-light approaches. We currently have 17 hotel openings planned for the year, with a number in our key brands Riu and Robinson through an asset-right approach. For our flagship leisure brand TUI Blue, we plan expand to almost 100 hotels through asset-light re-positioning of our existing hotel portfolio. During Q1, one new TUI Blue hotel was opened and nine re-positioned. On 7 February 2020, we announced the acquisition of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises by TUI Cruises, our cruise joint venture partnership with Royal Caribbean. The transaction will create a solid financial base with which to facilitate and accelerate the international growth of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, delivering increased profitability and synergies in the mid-term. We expect the transaction to generate net cash consideration of approximately EUR 700 m (including an earn-out element of EUR 63 m, payable upon Hapag-Lloyd Cruises delivering its FY20 budget EBIT). The transaction is expected to generate a considerable book gain and is still subject to the customary closing conditions and certain regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in Summer 2020. As previously indicated in December, TUI Cruises is likely to see limited yield growth for FY20 as a result of the strong increase in cruise capacity in the prior year. For Marella, cost inflation remains above pricing growth achieved to date and we continue to expect full-year cost base increases from IMO2020 fuel regulations and adverse FX effects to fully offset the annualisation benefit of Marella Explorer 2. Hapag-Lloyd will benefit from the annualisation of Hanseatic nature and launch of Hanseatic inspiration. In Destination Experiences, in line with our strategic initiatives to build and grow TUI's ecosystem, we will flexibly accelerate our opex investment in our digital platform Musement. We expect to increase the number of tours and activities offered and to expand our 3rd party distribution. Alongside, we will also flexibly invest in the growth of our GDN-OTA platform (within All other segments), in line with our strategic initiatives. Markets & Airlines bookings for Winter 2019 / 20 are up 3 %2 on prior year

against a flat capacity year on year, with average selling price up 6 % and 83 %2 of the programme sold to date, in line with prior year. For Summer 2020, 36 %2 of the programme has been booked to date, 2 % ahead of prior year. Bookings are up 14 %2, slightly ahead of our capacity increase, with average selling price up 3 %2, which is broadly in line with expected cost inflation for Summer 2020. 2 These statistics are up to 2 February 2020, shown on a constant currency basis and relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk We are pleased with the current development of our Markets & Airlines business, with exceptional booking trends following the insolvency of a key competitor, building on our market share growth as envisaged. With regard to the UK's exit from the EU as of 31 January 2020, a main concern remains whether our airlines will continue to have full access to EU airspace after the transition period. We are continuing to address the importance of there being a special and comprehensive agreement for aviation between the EU and the UK post Brexit to protect consumer choice with the relevant UK and EU decision makers. We follow the political negotiations closely and continue to develop scenarios and mitigation strategies for various outcomes, including the potential exit of the UK from the EU on 31 December 2020 without a comprehensive free trade agreement, with a focus to alleviating potential impacts from Brexit for the Group. Consolidated earnings Turnover EUR million Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Var. % adjusted Hotels & Resorts 166.2 139.3 + 19.3 Cruises 238.4 190.5 + 25.2 Destination Experiences 216.7 158.3 + 36.9 Holiday Experiences 621.4 488.1 + 27.3 Northern Region 1,220.3 1,100.4 + 10.9 Central Region 1,354.6 1,290.3 + 5.0 Western Region 594.8 543.1 + 9.5 Markets & Airlines 3,169.8 2,933.8 + 8.0 All other segments 59.6 153.0 - 61.0 TUI Group 3,850.8 3,574.8 + 7.7 TUI Group (IAS 17, at constant 3,818.7 3,574.8 + 6.8 currency) Underlying EBIT EUR million Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Var. % adjusted Hotels & Resorts 35.1 69.2 - 49.3 Cruises 48.8 47.0 + 3.8 Destination Experiences - 8.9 - 4.8 - 85.4 Holiday Experiences 75.0 111.4 - 32.7 Northern Region - 105.8 - 62.8 - 68.5 Central Region - 28.9 - 32.7 + 11.6 Western Region - 63.2 - 60.5 - 4.5 Markets & Airlines - 197.9 - 156.0 - 26.9 All other segments - 24.0 - 38.6 + 37.8 TUI Group - 146.9 - 83.1 - 76.8 TUI Group (IAS 17, at constant - 148.6 - 83.1 - 78.8 currency) EBIT EUR million Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Var. % adjusted Hotels & Resorts 35.1 69.1 - 49.2 Cruises 48.8 47.0 + 3.8 Destination Experiences - 13.6 - 9.6 - 41.7 Holiday Experiences 70.3 106.6 - 34.1 Northern Region - 109.9 - 77.7 - 41.4 Central Region 54.4 - 33.8 n. a. Western Region - 66.4 - 61.2 - 8.5 Markets & Airlines - 121.8 - 172.7 + 29.5 All other segments - 26.5 - 39.9 + 33.6 TUI Group - 78.0 - 106.0 + 26.4 Segmental performance Holiday Experiences EUR million Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Var. % adjusted Turnover 621.4 488.1 + 27.3 Underlying EBIT 75.0 111.4 - 32.7 Underlying EBIT (IAS 17, at constant 80.0 111.4 - 28.2 currency) Hotels & Resorts Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Var. % adjusted Total turnover in EUR million 328.6 313.5 + 4.8 Turnover in EUR million 166.2 139.3 + 19.3 Underlying EBIT in EUR million 35.1 69.2 - 49.3 Underlying EBIT (IAS 17, at constant 40.6 69.2 - 41.3 currency) in EUR million Capacity hotels total1 in '000 9,526 9,135 + 4.3 Riu 4,390 4,415 - 0.6 Robinson 741 677 + 9.4 Blue Diamond 1,150 949 + 21.2 Occupancy rate hotels total2 in %, 77 76 + 1 variance in % points Riu 83 82 + 1 Robinson 72 71 + 1 Blue Diamond 76 74 + 2 Average revenue per bed hotels total3 68 65 + 3.8 in EUR Riu 66 65 + 2.2 Robinson 93 88 + 5.6 Blue Diamond 112 113 - 0.7 Turnover measures include fully consolidated companies, all other KPIs incl. companies measured at equity 1 Group owned or leased hotel beds multiplied by opening days per quarter 2 Occupied beds divided by capacity 3 Arrangement revenue divided by occupied beds · Hotels & Resorts delivered both occupancies and rate up on prior year. Against strong comparables, earnings in this low volume quarter were however firstly offset by a EUR 6 m adverse impact from the revaluation of Euro loan balances in our Turkish hotel entities. This, combined with reduced winter capacity at Riu, higher winter costs from an expanded portfolio in Other hotels, and a EUR 4 m charge from IFRS 9 financial instruments revaluation, led to underlying EBIT (IAS 17, at constant currency rates) decreasing by EUR 29 m as a result. · Occupancy for the segment remained high at 77 %, up 1 % ppt versus prior year reflecting the continued demand for our brands and benefit of our integrated business model. Average revenue per bed increased by 4 % to EUR 68. · 12 new hotels were opened in the quarter in both year-round city and sun and beach destinations. · Riu saw occupancy increasing 1 %ppt to 83 %, and average revenue per bed increasing by 2 % to EUR 66 versus prior year. Overall contribution for the quarter was however lower, reflecting the reduced winter capacity. Riu opened two new hotels in the quarter in Morocco and San Francisco. · Robinson earnings grew versus prior year, benefitting from last year's re-opening of a flagship club in Fuerteventura post major renovation and inclusion of the full EBIT contribution of a Turkish club which was formerly consolidated at equity. Average revenue per bed increased 6 % to EUR 93 with the return of demand for Turkish clubs helping to deliver higher pricing. A new Robinson Club was opened in Cape Verde in the quarter. · Blue Diamond earnings decreased in the quarter partially as a result of higher depreciation. The portfolio benefited from winter demand for the Caribbean however, with occupancy growing 3 %ppts to 76 % with average rate broadly in line with prior year. Cruises Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Var. % adjusted Turnover1 in EUR million 238.4 190.5 + 25.1 Underlying EBIT in EUR million 48.8 47.0 + 3.8 Underlying EBIT (IAS 17, at constant 48.7 47.0 + 3.6 currency) in EUR million Occupancy in %, variance in % points TUI Cruises 98 100 - 2 Marella Cruises 98 102 - 4 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises 74 75 - 1 Passenger days in '000 TUI Cruises 1,598 1,372 + 16.5 Marella Cruises 781 704 + 10.9 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises 88 71 + 23.3 Average daily rates2 in EUR TUI Cruises 144 149 - 3.3 Marella Cruises3 143 137 + 4.2 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises 560 591 - 5.2 1 No turnover is carried for TUI Cruises as the joint venture is consolidated at equity 2 Per day and passenger 3 Inclusive of transfers, flights and hotels due to the integrated nature of Marella Cruises, in GBP · The Cruises underlying EBIT result increased by EUR 2 m in the quarter, with annualisation benefits from three new ships launched during the course of FY19, mostly offset by higher cost base principally from the impact of IMO2020 fuel regulations and adverse FX effects, which could not be fully recovered through pricing. · TUI Cruises' earnings increased due to the annualisation benefit of the new Mein Schiff 2 launched in February 2019, although average daily rates decreased in the quarter as a result of route mix. · Marella Cruises' overall earnings, as expected, decreased due to a higher cost base not fully recovered, combined with lower occupancies from slower winter rates of sale and itinerary disruption. The average daily rate increased due to higher pricing of our newer fleet in the quarter. Itinerary disruption in the Middle East and operational disruption in Asia cost EUR 2 m in the quarter. · Hapag-Lloyd Cruises' earnings were muted due to strong comparables in the prior year, dry dock costs for Europa and launch costs for Hanseatic inspiration in the quarter, partially offset by good trading of new expedition ships. Destination Experiences EUR million Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Var. % adjusted

Total turnover 305.5 226.3 + 35.0 Turnover 216.7 158.3 + 36.9 Underlying EBIT - 8.9 - 4.8 - 85.4 Underlying EBIT (IAS 17, at constant - 9.3 - 4.8 - 93.8 currency) · The Destination Experiences underlying EBIT decreased by EUR 4 m in the quarter, driven by the accelerated investment in our new digital platform Musement, in line with our guidance given at FY19 full-year results, and increased cost in our destinations to support the strong customer growth. · The number of excursions, activities and tickets grew by 17 % versus prior year, reflecting the benefit of our integrated model and the continued growth of our acquisitions. Markets & Airlines Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Var. % adjusted Turnover in EUR million 3,169.8 2,933.8 + 8.0 Underlying EBIT in EUR million - 197.9 - 156.0 - 26.9 Underlying EBIT (IAS 17, at constant - 203.8 - 156.0 - 30.6 currency) in EUR million Direct distribution mix1, 3 in %, 72 73 - 1 variance in % points Online mix2, 3 in %, variance in % 48 48 - points Customers3 in '000 3,776 3,602 + 4.8 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales 3 Like-for-like basis excluding disposed entities Berge & Meer and Boomerang · The grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft led to a cost of EUR 45 m across our Markets & Airlines business in the quarter, against a prior year which was clear of any Boeing 737 Max grounding costs. · Excluding the one-off effects of the Boeing 737 Max grounding and prior year hedging gain of EUR 29 m, underlying EBIT (IAS 17, at constant currency) for Markets & Airlines increased by 14 % versus prior year. · Post the insolvency of a key competitor, we have seen a clear uplift in bookings in the first quarter as many customers turned to TUI to rebook their holidays, particularly in the UK. We have subsequently added new capacity to both our Winter 2019 / 20 and Summer 2020 programme to accommodate the increased volume. Northern Region Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Var. % adjusted Turnover in EUR million 1,220.3 1,100.4 + 10.9 Underlying EBIT in EUR million - 105.8 - 62.8 - 68.5 Underlying EBIT (IAS 17, at constant - 108.4 - 62.8 - 72.6 currency) in EUR million Direct distribution mix1 in %, 91 93 - 2 variance in % points Online mix2 in %, variance in % 65 67 - 2 points Customers in '000 1,269 1,237 + 2.6 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales · Northern Region customer numbers increased by 3 % compared with prior year, with underlying EBIT (IAS 17, at constant currency rates) declining by EUR 46 m versus prior year, predominantly as a result of the Boeing 737 Max grounding which incurred a total cost of EUR 24 m for the region. The prior year's figure included a EUR 29 m hedge gain. Excluding these one-off items, underlying EBIT (IAS 17, at constant currency) for the region improved by 12 % versus prior year. · In the UK, customer numbers grew 3 %, well ahead of winter capacity increases, helped by the insolvency of one of our key competitors. The grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft incurred costs of EUR 16 m for the UK. · In the Nordics, volumes were up 2 % versus prior year, helped by weaker comparables in the prior year, delivering increased earnings on an including Boeing 737 Max costs basis. The grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft incurred costs of EUR 4 m for the Nordics. · The share of earnings for Canada increased in the quarter on an including Boeing 737 Max costs basis. The grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft incurred costs of EUR 4 m in the period. Central Region Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Var. % adjusted Turnover in EUR million 1,354.6 1,290.3 + 5.0 Underlying EBIT in EUR million - 28.9 - 32.7 + 11.6 Underlying EBIT (IAS 17, at constant - 31.5 - 32.7 + 3.7 currency) in EUR million Direct distribution mix1, 3 in %, 51 52 - 1 variance in % points Online mix2, 3 in %, variance in % 21 22 - 1 points Customers3 in '000 1,423 1,339 + 6.3 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales 3 Like-for-like basis excluding disposed entities Berge & Meer and Boomerang · Central region delivered improved underlying EBIT result on an including Boeing 737 Max basis, highlighting the good operational performance in the quarter. The grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft incurred costs of EUR 6 m for the Central region. · Central Region customer volumes increased by 6 %. Whilst Germany was broadly in line with prior year, growth was driven by Poland which continues to see market share gains. Western Region Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Var. % adjusted Turnover in EUR million 594.8 543.1 + 9.5 Underlying EBIT in EUR million - 63.2 - 60.5 - 4.5 Underlying EBIT (IAS 17, at constant - 63.8 - 60.5 - 5.5 currency) in EUR million Direct distribution mix1 in %, 76 76 - variance in % points Online mix2 in %, variance in % 61 59 + 2 points Customers in '000 1,084 1,026 + 5.7 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales · The grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft incurred costs of EUR 15 m for the Western region. Excluding this effect, underlying EBIT improved, reflecting the good customer volume growth across Benelux. · Overall Western region customer volumes increased by 6 %, with strong increases in both Netherlands and Belgium, partially offset by volume declines in France. All other segments EUR million Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Var. % adjusted Turnover 59.6 153.0 - 61.0 Underlying EBIT - 24.0 - 38.6 + 37.8 Underlying EBIT (IAS 17, at constant - 24.8 - 38.6 + 35.8 currency) · The result for All other segments improved primarily due to non-inclusion of Corsair winter losses. Cash flow / Net capex and investments / Net debt The cash outflow from operating activities decreased by EUR 199.1 m to EUR 1,381.1 m. EUR 172.1 m of this is due to the fact that, as of this financial year, lease payments which were previously included in the operating cash flow are now included in the cash flow from financing activities as interest and repayments of liabilities in accordance with IFRS 16. Net financial position EUR million 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 Var. % Financial debt 2,035.7 2,761.5 - 26.3 thereof Finance leases (IAS 17) - 1,365.5 n. a. Finance lease liabilities (IFRS 3,917.5 - n. a. 16) Cash and cash equivalents 866.1 919.7 - 5.8 Short-term interest-bearing 14.9 9.8 + 52.0 investments Net debt - 5,072.2 - 1,832.0 - 176.9 In the wake of the first-time application of IFRS 16, the definition of the TUI Group's net financial position for FY20 was adjusted. The liabilities from finance leases pursuant to IAS 17 previously included in financial liabilities will be carried as lease liabilities in accordance with IFRS 16 together with the obligations from leases classified as operating leases under IAS 17 as of FY20. The previous year was not adjusted. Taking this change of presentation into account, the net debt of continuing operations as of 31 December 2019 increased by EUR 3,240.2 m to EUR 5,072.2 m. Net capex and investments EUR million Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Var. % adjusted Cash gross capex Hotels & Resorts 72.7 79.1 - 8.2 Cruises 39.3 146.2 - 73.1 Destination Experiences 3.5 2.0 + 73.3 Holiday Experiences 115.4 227.3 - 49.2 Northern Region 15.7 10.7 + 45.7 Central Region 6.4 6.0 + 6.6 Western Region 8.0 11.3 - 28.7 Markets & Airlines* 31.5 33.7 - 6.7 All other segments 17.7 16.1 + 10.0 TUI Group 164.6 277.1 - 40.6 Net pre delivery payments on aircraft - 60.0 - 32.0 - 87.5 Financial investments 10.0 61.4 - 83.7 Divestments - 53.8 - 11.7 - 359.8 Net capex and investments 60.7 294.8 - 79.4 * Including EUR 1.4 m (previous year: EUR 5.7 m) cash gross capex of the aircraft leasing companies, which - in contrast to the items of the income statement - are allocated to Markets & Airlines as a whole, but not to the individual segments Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region. The year-on-year decline in net capex and investments in Q1 FY20 was mainly driven by the acquisition of the Marella Explorer 2 and the online platform Musement, which was included in the previous year's figure. The increase in divestments compared to last year was due to the sale of two German specialist tour operators in Q1 FY20. Foreign exchange / Fuel Our strategy of hedging the majority of our jet fuel and currency

