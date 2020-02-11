Regulatory News:

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Reference is made to the announcements dated 19th December 2019, 13th January 2020 and 31st January 2020 regarding AKKA Technologies SE's (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) recommended voluntary offer for all outstanding shares in Data Respons ASA against a settlement in cash of NOK 48.00 per share.

AKKA is pleased to report the success of its voluntary offer on Data Respons and has obtained a large majority of 64% of the share capital. AKKA is now confident in its ability to get at least two thirds of outstanding shares in Data Respons. The Offer will be extended for a period of two additional days until February 12th, 2019 at 4.30pm CET, in order to allow to the last shareholders to tender their shares to the Offer.

Both management teams of AKKA and Data Respons have previously stated that they welcome the opportunities this venture represents. In accepting this offer, Data Respons shareholders have also shown their understanding of this venture.

From the first communication at the beginning of December, the respective clients of the two groups have also expressed their enthusiasm and interest in this project and the support that AKKA will deliver in their digital transformation.

AKKA now has Europe's largest and most comprehensive digital solutions portfolio for the fast-growing mobility market. With full shareholding control, AKKA will invest in the development of this portfolio and generate the commercial and operational synergies relating to this deal as soon as possible.

AKKA will benefit from a business generating half a billion euros in revenues, which will allow the Group to confidently achieve all CLEAR 2022 objectives, and to generate 75% of its revenue from digital solutions.

The Offer Document is, subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, available at www.dnb.no/emisjoner/, on AKKA's homepage at www.akka-technologies.com/investors/ and on Data Repons' www.datarespons.com

Upcoming events on AKKA's Financial Calendar:

Full-year 2019 results: Tuesday, 17th March 2020

In case of discrepancies between the French and English versions of the press release, only the English version shall be deemed valid.

About AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in digital engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. The company has developed its solutions portfolio with numerous investments over the years towards structuring its digital solutions portfolio. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With approximately 21,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels Segment A ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit www.akka-technologies.com

Follow us on: twitter.com/AKKA_Tech

About Data Respons

Data Respons is a pure-play digital leader with an in-depth expertise in software development, R&D services, advanced embedded systems and IoT solutions. The company is headquartered in Oslo (Norway) and has a strong portfolio of clients in the Nordic region and in Germany, supported by 1,400 software digital specialists.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005898/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations AKKA

Dov Levy

VP Investor Relations

Tel.: +32(0) 2 712 61 24

dov.levy@akka.eu



Media Relations AKKA

Markus Leutert

Group Head of Communications

Tel.: +32(0) 4 96 26 27 55

markus.leutert@akka.eu



FTI Consulting

Media Relations

akka@fticonsulting.com

Lea Truchetto

Tel.: +33 (0) 6 86 13 75 57



Media Relations Data Respons

Sebastian Eidem

Chief Communications Officer

Tel.: +47 93 22 39 64

sei@datarespons.no