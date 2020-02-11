Join the PAC: Luggage Brand A-Mazes Gamers With New PAC-Man Merch

Kipling joins PAC-Man's 40th anniversary celebrations

ANTWERP, Belgium, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAC-Man, the video arcade game which took the world by storm in the '80s, turns 40 this year. There are few images as iconic as PAC-Man, developed by Toru Iwatani for the Japanese developer Namco, which sits proudly at the heart of gaming's evolution - so influential it was to gaming culture and gamers alike.

As part of PAC-Man's 40th Anniversary, Kipling, the Belgian luggage brand, has revealed a limited edition on-the-move luggage collection, that's sure to be gobbled up by fans of the yellow dot chomping legend.

Kipling celebrates PAC-Man with a new limited edition Spring-Summer 2020 collection featuring shoulder bags, backpacks and hand-luggage trolleys that playfully reference the game's endearing lead character and supporting cast. For this collaboration, Kipling's ART tote bags and the DELIA, TROY and SEOUL backpacks, feature PAC-Man's colourful and original art pixelated characters - perfect companions for eating up all that new destinations have to offer.

