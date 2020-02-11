Assan Aluminyum Exhibits at AHR2020 With Sustainability Theme

ISTANBUL, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Assan Aluminyum exports flat rolled aluminum to more than 70 countries and 4 continents, mainly to North America and West Europe. The company aims to provide its North American business partners with localized solutions through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kibar Americas, located in Chicago.

Assan Aluminyum, the leading manufacturer in the flat-rolled aluminum industry, has been manufacturing coil & sheet, foil and pre-painted aluminum products since its establishment in 1988. The company is currently one of the 3 largest aluminum foil producers in Europe. Assan Aluminyum aims to provide its North American customers with tailor-made solutions, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kibar Americas, located in Chicago. Kibar Americas hosted its business partners at the AHR Expo 2020, the world's largest HVACR event, which took place on February 3 - 5, in Orlando with over 2000 exhibitors. The company offers its products to a variety of sectors, such as packaging, distribution, construction, consumer durables, automotive, as well as HVAC, with specific expertise in fin stock applications.

Assan Aluminyum's vision is based on being more environmentally sustainable, as emphasized in its sustainability principle of "producing the future, without wasting it". With the clean energy produced in its renewable energy power plant, Assan Aluminyum balances out its carbon emissions, in terms of electric energy. Additionally, with its in-house recycling facility and many energy efficiency projects carried out, the company is able to reduce its carbon footprint even further every year. Its AHR2020 booth was sustainability-themed, emphasizing the firm's focus on sustainability throughout all of its processes.

The company is evaluating opportunities to expand further in the North American market. Assan Aluminyum's Managing Director Goksal Gungor states: "We are now well-established in North America, with fast and localized service that we are able to provide through Kibar Americas, headquartered in Chicago. We differentiate ourselves through our core values of reliability, flexibility, innovation and our dedication on sustainability. We provide our business partners with customized solutions, as their local solution partner. Hence our motto: Creating the Future Together, as our business partners are an essential part of our team." While making new complementary investments every year, Assan Aluminyum seeks new opportunities to expand globally in western markets.

The company leads the industry in the continuous casting technology. With its strong R&D Center and its know-how, Assan Aluminyum aims to reinforce its position as one of the global pioneers in the continuous casting technology.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088244/Assan_Aluminyum_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088245/AHR_Expo_2020_1.jpg