PR Newswire
11.02.2020
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

PR Newswire

London, February 11

AIM and Media Release

11 February 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from UBS Group AG that, on 6 February 2020, it and its related bodies corporate (UBS) reduced their voting power in Base Resources by 17,393,401 ordinary shares.

Accordingly, Base Resources understands that, as at 6 February 2020, UBS had a relevant interest in 48,002,818 ordinary shares, representing 4.10% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies on that date.

The decrease in UBS's relevant interest was the net result of the acquisition and disposal of ordinary shares, and the result of the return of ordinary shares pursuant to a prime brokerage agreement, in each case, since 11 October 2019.

UBS disposed of 13,946,084 shares for an average price of A$0.249 per share between 21 October 2019 and 6 February 2020 (excluding any securities returned pursuant to a prime brokerage agreement). It also acquired 10,494,199 shares for an average price of A$0.221 per share between 11 October 2019 and 5 February 2020.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000

