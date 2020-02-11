AIM and Media Release

11 February 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (Regal Funds Management) that it has decreased its voting power in Base Resources to 124,549,009 ordinary shares, representing 10.63% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a substantial shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Regal Funds Management's interest in 124,549,009 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Holder of interest Nature of interest Registered holder of shares Number of ordinary shares UBS AG, Australia Branch Holder of shares UBS Nominees Pty Ltd 32,283,001 Morgan Stanley & Co Intl PLC Holder of shares Morgan Stanley & Co Intl PLC 511,605 Merrill Lynch International Limited Holder of shares Merrill Lynch International Limited 61,760,043 Credit Suisse Securities Europe Ltd Holder of shares Credit Suisse Securities Europe Ltd 29,994,360

The decrease in Regal Funds Management's holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the net result of the disposal and acquisition of ordinary shares, since 1 November 2018.

Regal Funds Management acquired 46,882,179 shares for an average price of A$0.243 per share between 12 November 2018 and 13 August 2019. It disposed of a total of 75,400,000 shares for an average price of A$0.243 on 28 June 2019 and 7 February 2020.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

