WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 
Frankfurt
11.02.20
08:07 Uhr
0,136 Euro
+0,007
+5,59 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,134
0,164
09:13
PR Newswire
11.02.2020 | 08:04
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder

PR Newswire

London, February 11

AIM and Media Release

11 February 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (Regal Funds Management) that it has decreased its voting power in Base Resources to 124,549,009 ordinary shares, representing 10.63% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a substantial shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Regal Funds Management's interest in 124,549,009 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Holder of interestNature of interestRegistered holder of sharesNumber of ordinary shares
UBS AG, Australia BranchHolder of sharesUBS Nominees Pty Ltd32,283,001
Morgan Stanley & Co Intl PLCHolder of sharesMorgan Stanley & Co Intl PLC511,605
Merrill Lynch International LimitedHolder of sharesMerrill Lynch International Limited61,760,043
Credit Suisse Securities Europe LtdHolder of sharesCredit Suisse Securities Europe Ltd29,994,360

The decrease in Regal Funds Management's holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the net result of the disposal and acquisition of ordinary shares, since 1 November 2018.

Regal Funds Management acquired 46,882,179 shares for an average price of A$0.243 per share between 12 November 2018 and 13 August 2019. It disposed of a total of 75,400,000 shares for an average price of A$0.243 on 28 June 2019 and 7 February 2020.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000

© 2020 PR Newswire