Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Plc's CEO changes - Mikko Karvinen appointed as interim CEO

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that Martin Jamieson has decided to leave his positions as the CEO of the Company and as a member of the Board of Directors of Nexstim, effective immediately.

Nexstim's Board of Directors has appointed Mikko Karvinen (born 1976) as interim CEO. He has worked as Nexstim's CFO since August 2014.

Commenting on the release Martin Jamieson said "I leave Nexstim after working more than four years with the team and after seeing the company developed towards the therapy business commercialisation. I believe that this Company will continue to make a significant impact on personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders."

"I want to thank Martin Jamieson on behalf of Nexstim and Board of Directors for his significant contribution to the company. I wish him all the best in his new challenges", says Leena Niemistö, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nexstim.

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

