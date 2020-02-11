Cramo Plc Stock exchange release 11 February 2020 at 9.00 am EET

Changes in Cramo Plc's financial reporting and the date of the Annual General Meeting in 2020

Cramo Plc ("Cramo") will change its financial reporting practice and will only publish a half year financial report and a financial statements bulletin in the future. Cramo will therefore not publish the business review for January-March 2020 on 28 April 2020, or the business review for January-September 2020 on 30 October 2020, as was previously announced.

In addition, the board of directors of Cramo has today resolved on postponing the Annual General Meeting of Cramo to be convened on a date announced in the future. Consequently, the Annual General Meeting of Cramo will not convene on Thursday 26 March 2020. The new board of directors to be elected in the extraordinary general meeting convened by the board of directors of Cramo today, will later resolve on a new date for the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting shall convene no later than on 30 June 2020.

Boels Topholding B.V. ("Boels") has acquired through a public tender offer more than 90 per cent of all the issued and outstanding shares and votes in Cramo. Boels has announced that its intention is to acquire all the shares in Cramo and to cause Cramo to apply for delisting of its share from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The release of the half year financial report for January-June 2020 is subject to the timing of the delisting and will be published only if there is a regulatory requirement for this.

