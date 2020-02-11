PropTech Start-up RentID.co.uk Set to Disrupt Letting Agency Market

RentID sets their sights on the lettings industry with an innovative new platform that makes it easier for landlords to manage their properties.

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the burgeoning tech hub of Reading, Berkshire - one start-up looks set to transform the lettings industry with their latest PropTech release. Aiming to create a fairer market for both landlords and tenants alike, the company has developed an online management platform that connects both parties. And unlike traditional agencies, it provides an on-demand service that could lead to big savings.

With more than two million landlords across the UK, lettings mean big business. But up until now, the majority of individuals looking to rent property or become a tenant has had to fall back on expensive agencies. And now, with new legislation affecting landlords across the country, the cost of this looks set to rise even more.

With RentID.co.uk , however, landlords can finally take more control of their own properties but still be backed with full letting agency support. Using this innovative digital assistant, they can easily manage each step of the lettings process, from advertising on leading agency-only platforms such as Rightmove and Zoopla to identity and reference checks as well as ongoing maintenance, rent payments and more. In fact, the platform replicates all of the expertise of a traditional letting agent - without the hefty management fees.

And in a country where almost one in four households are expected to be privately rented by 2021, RentID is great news for tenants as well. With a built-in secure messenger and trackable repairs and maintenance reporting promising easy, direct communication, the platform aims to foster positive relationships between landlords and those renting their properties. Moreover, the digital assistant allows tenants to easily access vital information about their contracts and properties at the touch of a button.

With packages starting from just £120 plus VAT per year - less than the cost of just a listing with some popular online letting agents - RentID are aiming to make their platform an affordable and accessible alternative to traditional letting agencies. And what's more, it's totally free for tenants to sign up and enjoy all the benefits of the digital assistant.

Currently, RentID are offering three tiers of pricing, with the lowest aimed at hands-on, often professional landlords. However, the platform is suitable for time poor or inexperienced landlords as well, with more comprehensive packages designed for those with extensive portfolios to manage. And if that wasn't enough, there's also a range of optional add-ons too, covering everything from inventory services to professional photography and more.

According to RentID's research, this new platform could save landlords more than £1,000 per property a year in comparison to traditional letting agents. And with all of the other benefits associated with self-management, it's a model that could seriously disrupt the industry in the coming months and years. In fact, those with an interest in the future of the lettings market would be well advised to watch this space.

For more details, visit RentID's website at rentid.co.uk