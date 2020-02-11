

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) reported a statutory loss before tax of 214.5 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 1 December 2019 compared to a loss of 44.4 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share were 29.37 pence compared to a loss of 6.85 pence. EBITDA declined 27.2% on pre-exceptional basis to 43.3 million pounds. For the retail business, EBITDA excluding exceptional items was 35.0 million pounds, an increase of 16.1% over prior year.



For the fiscal year, Group revenue rose by 9.9% to 1.76 billion pounds. This was driven by an increase in the average number of orders per week, despite the capacity limitations following the fire at CFC Andover. Retail revenue growth was at 10.3%, primarily due to a 10.7% year-on-year increase in orders per week to 325,000 driven by an increase in the number of new customers.



Looking forward, Ocado Group projects retail revenue growth of 10-15%. Retail EBITDA is anticipated above revenue growth, for the fiscal year 2020.



During the period, the Group did not declare a dividend.



