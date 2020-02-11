ViewSonic's Ample Portfolio of Projectors to Enrich your Home Entertainment, Career and Life Adventures

Latest smart features and a 300g featherweight pocket projector will be showcased for the first time at ISE 2020

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Europe Ltd., a leading global provider of visual solutions, today introduces a series of advanced Lamp Free projector solutions at ISE 2020, which are designed for home entertainment, innovative work endeavors or a fun mobile lifestyle. These include: the X series for home entertainment with enhanced smart functionality; the M series portable projectors for an exciting on-the-move lifestyle, such as the company's first ever 300-gram featherweight M1 mini Plus personalisable smart pocket cinema projector, which delivers captivating images and JBL-customised audio along with smart Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity; the latest LS series for commercial and public applications with high brightness, stunning image quality and consistent performance for 24/7 usage.

"At ViewSonic, we are devoted to enriching the lives and careers of our customers through outstanding projector solutions in which the optimal set of technologies and design features delivers an equilibrium between performance and value," said Dean Tsai, Head of Projector BU, ViewSonic. "Our updated projector portfolio is a testament of ViewSonic's promise as we are offering solutions to render truly enjoyable home cinemas, dynamic mobile studios, as well as convenient audiovisual anywhere you go."

X Series: Smart Features and Superior Audiovisual Performance for Home Cinemas

In the era of streaming, home cinemas require smart audiovisual devices that realise the highest standards of comfort and convenience. Combining stunning 4K UHD resolution with smart streaming functionality, ViewSonic's X series ranges up to 2,900 LED Lumens brightness with 2nd generation LED technology, HDR imaging, Cinema SuperColor+ technology with 125% Rec.709 and Harman Kardon-customised audio design to provide excellent audiovisual quality.

Additionally, the latest smart functionalities raise the experiences of home entertainment to the next level. With integrated smart Wi-Fi connectivity, users can cast or screen-mirror content from smart mobile devices directly, or transform a smart mobile device into an alternative powerful remote controller via the vCastSender app, allowing for intuitive touch control, easy typing and simple annotation on the big screen. Enjoy content streaming via the built-in app center from content providers directly and support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant via voice control.

M Series: Portable Projectors to Enjoy Life Anywhere and Empower Creativity

As modern lifestyles are becoming more mobile, ViewSonic has reimagined the idea of projection via its M series LED projectors, which are stylish, highly portable and complimented with quick and easy setup design. The M series interprets a person's work and play lifestyle in venues such as mobile offices, co-working spaces, cafe meetings and even bedrooms.

The M1 mini Plus smart pocket cinema projector is a tiny 300-gram featherweight, yet powerful, device and requires only a 1.2m projection throw distance. It offers cinematic image quality, a built-in battery and JBL speakers for an immersive audiovisual experience both outdoors and indoors, and it's also great for ceiling projection. The newly-launched M2 mobile studio projector has been designed to be the ultimate "mobile smart display" with the perfect balance of performance and convenience that are ideal for startup founders, freelancers, trainers and sales professionals through its portable size.

LS Series: Superb Adaptability for Commercial and Public applications

To fulfill indoor andoutdoor commercial and public applications with sophisticated demands in terms of high brightness, stunning image quality, consistent performance for 24/7 usage, and flexible installation, ViewSonic has developed the LS series laser projectors adopting 2nd generation Laser Phosphor technology.

The LS860WU features a 0.81-0.89 short throw ratio and wide H/V lens shift range, bringing the best possible adaptability to project visual content in commercial venues, providing an overwhelmingly immersive experience and projection mapping.

With a 0.25 ultra-short throw ratio, the LS831WU digital signage projector can easily project a 100" image from just 21 cm away, free of large space consumption and ideal for public/commercial displays. It also serves for educational purpose when paired with ViewSonic's 24" touch display: the ViewBoard Mini IFP2410, allowing teachers to annotate on a projected digital whiteboard while facing the classroom.

ViewSonicwelcomes everyone to join them at ISE 2020 ViewSonic's booth1-N86 in hall 1, where their total audiovisual solutions will inspire our ever-growing global customers.

