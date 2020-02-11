Carbiotix Launches Second Generation Diagnostic Platform

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbiotix (publ) ("Carbiotix") announces today that the company has launched its second generation diagnostic platform for gut health based on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS). The company will now offer a NGS test with three samples as a standard and at a cost that is 1/3 the cost of the nearest competitor on the market per sample. Carbiotix will leverage this transformational competitive advantage and target the entire market for consumer and clinical microbiome diagnostic services valued at over 800 million Euro per annum.

Carbotix first generation diagnostic platform launched in 2018 allowed the company to demonstrate the rationale behind offering a cost-effective longitudinal gut health test. The second generation diagnostic platform takes these cost savings a step further and into the mainstream of gut microbiome testing by now offering a NGS test in triplicate at a cost that is 1/3 the nearest competitor on the market per sample. This test will be sold directly to consumers via Carbiotix website (www.carbiotix.com), through partners via a white label service, and as a clinical diagnostic service.



Kristofer Cook, CEO for Carbiotix, comments, "The launch of our second generation diagnostic platform is truly a game changer when it comes to increasing the reliability and accessibility of the gut health test. We are extremely happy to not only offer this test directly to consumers, but also offer our platform as a white label service to any food & beverage, nutraceutical, or health & wellness company, as well as dieticians and medical professionals. We are also now offering these same cost savings to any organisation interested in carrying out clinical studies, the largest segment of the 800 million Euro global market for microbiome diagnostic services growing at 19% per year (1). This second generation platform will serve as a launching pad for future diagnostic services and provide a key competitive advantage allowing for the personalisation of our microbiome modulators."



This information is information that Carbiotix AB is obliged to make public according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made publicly available by the company's contact person set out below on 11 February 2020.



Forward-looking statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as of the date they are made and are, by their nature, as is research and development work in the biotechnology segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

