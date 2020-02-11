Krypton Moscow LLC: ICOadm.in Collaborates with Breach Report to Provide Dark Web Monitoring Services

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / ICOadm.in has just announced its collaboration with Breach Report in order to enforce cybersecurity and avoid personal data theft. This is a problem that has been around for as long as the internet has existed, but it has become more of a real threat now.

This collaboration looks to provide a Dark Web Monitoring service that would eliminate the possibility of funds collected during ICO/STO from getting stolen or personal data being compromised by continuous monitoring of the dark web for any possible data leaks which includes scanning of all dark web forums with a 24/7 screening and alert service that alerts our clients immediately in case of a possible threat.

Breach Report works according to the Zero-knowledge proof protocol. They do this by encrypting the information that is uploaded to their database and this is one of the reasons why ICOadm.in chose to collaborate with Breach Report. The crypto industry is yet to form a legislative base which means that there are no institutions that will take responsibility for any user funds that may be compromised. This is the reason why security measures have to be optimal in this field.

ICOadm.in is an already established company with over 55 clients that they have worked with over a period of two years. They look to supercharge their security in 2020 to the next level with this collaboration and they know it will bring an extra layer of peace of mind to their clients.

The features offered by ICOadm.in in its ICO/STO dashboards include a customized white label ICO/STO dashboard with admin panel with advanced DDoS protection and Hosting, it also comes with integrated KYC/AML solutions, integrated smart contract, integrated bounty/airdrop platform. The ICO/STO dashboards have support for multiple languages (12 languages are supported of now and more languages are being added) in order to attract investors from every corner of this world. The dashboards also allow a client to accept payments from their investors by means crypto or by credit/debit cards or by wire transfer

The dangers of cybercrime are very real and companies like ICOadm.in are doing all they can to ensure that their clients' data remain safe. The Dark Web has always been a problem, but it is one that can be kept at bay with safety measures like those being implemented by ICOadm.in in collaboration with Breach Report.

ICOadm.in provides its client base with the most reliable solutions to guarantee a safer experience. Their dashboards are packed with advantages and they are constantly upgrading their services to ensure the best possible results. This gives them an edge in this the competitive field.

Check out the links below for more information on the price for this wonderful service!

Subscribe and find more news about ICOadm.in first:

Medium

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

Telegram

CONTACT:

Company name - Krypton Moscow LLC

Contact person's name - Tory Watson

Phone number - +79256111835 (contact by email only)

Email address - sales@icoadm.in

Web address for the company - https://icoadm.in/

SOURCE: Krypton Moscow LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576035/ICOadmin-Collaborates-with-Breach-Report-to-Provide-Dark-Web-Monitoring-Services