The South African project is reportedly experiencing serious problems due to premature module degradation. Claims of extensive backsheet failure have emerged and it is said widespread module replacement will be required. The modules used in the project were supplied by Chinese manufacturer BYD and South African producer Artsolar.This article is part of an ongoing investigation by pv magazine and Green Building Africa into difficulties at the South African project. The ZAR1.3 billion (US$89 million) Mulilo Sonnedix Prieska solar farm appears to be encountering significant problems. Reports from ...

