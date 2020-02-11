BDSwiss Awarded "Best FX & CFDs Trading Provider 2020" by International Investor Magazine

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BDSwiss was honoured to be awarded "Best Forex & CFDs Trading Provider for 2020" by the International Investor Magazine Awards, announced during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters , Switzerland on January 21st.

Having received consistent recognition throughout 2019, BDSwiss kick-starts the new decade with yet another prestigious award added to its arsenal. International Investor Awards provide news and insights on topics ranging from world markets, investing opportunities to industry analysis, has established as an awarding body dedicated to recognising excellence in all industries and at all levels, across the globe. Among their audience are institutional investors, private banks, CEOs and COOs of global corporations.

The award comes as yet another testament to the broker's unwavering commitment to developing and providing excellence in operations, transparency, optimal execution and fair-trading conditions. BDSwiss most recent awards also include "Best Trading Conditions 2019", by acclaimed finance magazine and awarding body, World Finance and "Best Forex Trade Execution 2019" award by Global Forex Awards. Never complacent, BDSwiss remains committed to its vision, to offer high-quality services to retail forex traders and partners.

About BDSwiss Group : BDSwiss Group is a leading financial group, offering Forex and CFD investment services to more than a million clients worldwide. BDSwiss as a brand was established back in 2012 and has since then been providing top-class products, a wide range of platforms, competitive pricing and fast execution on more than 250 underlying CFD instruments. BDSwiss complies with a strict regulatory framework and operates its services on a global scale under different entities. With 200+ personnel, BDSwiss Group's holding company is located in Zug, Switzerland and maintains its operating offices in Berlin, Germany and Limassol, Cyprus.

