AIA Worldwide Captures Accolades for its TalentBrew Career Site Platform at the 2020 RAD Awards

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, announced that it has won two awards at the 2020 RAD Awards, which recognise the very best of recruitment communications by celebrating talented people, innovative ideas and brave clients. Both of AIA's esteemed wins highlight its TalentBrew recruitment marketing software platform, which predicts, personalises and influences the candidate experience to help companies build and retain the right talent.

Considered by many to be the Oscars of Recruitment, the RAD Awards showcases the work of organisations who produce outstanding recruitment content. Over the last 30 years, they have acknowledged the best of recruitment marketing, from candidate experience and creative to social media.

AIA's winning work was recognised in the Best Graduate Campaign and Integrated Campaign categories. For its Best Graduate Campaign win, the judges commented the campaign felt "fresh, exciting and new" and they loved the interactive element and engaging social content. Additionally, the Best Integrated Campaign was praised for the range of media used, which helped to deliver impressive results in terms of applications and awareness.

"Winning a RAD is all about producing brave work that makes a meaningful impact," explains Nathan Perrott, VP, Digital Marketing Solutions at AIA Worldwide. "To have won two of them is a real testament to the strong relationships and trust we strive to create with our clients. And to have done so by combining our industry-leading technology with our creativity makes it all the more rewarding."



About AIA Worldwide

