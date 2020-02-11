Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TU2 ISIN: SE0007074844 Ticker-Symbol: WAEC 
Frankfurt
11.02.20
08:14 Uhr
11,750 Euro
-0,050
-0,42 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WALLENSTAM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALLENSTAM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,920
12,020
12:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WALLENSTAM
WALLENSTAM AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WALLENSTAM AB11,750-0,42 %