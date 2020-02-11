Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14S60 ISIN: SE0007100599 Ticker-Symbol: SVHH 
Tradegate
11.02.20
11:39 Uhr
10,590 Euro
+0,040
+0,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,565
10,600
12:37
10,565
10,610
12:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A10,590+0,38 %