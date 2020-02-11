Anzeige
WKN: 860885 ISIN: DK0010234467 Ticker-Symbol: F6O1 
Tradegate
10.02.20
13:33 Uhr
32,680 Euro
+0,070
+0,21 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,700
34,010
12:40
33,840
34,070
12:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2020 | 12:05
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth: Highest revenue in six years and improved cash flow

FLSmidth & Co. Group Annual Report for 2019
Company Announcement No. 2-2020, 11 February 2020

Highlights in 2019

• Revenue increased by 10%
• EBITA increased by 5%
• EBITA margin declined to 8.1%
• Increased service order intake, but lower capital order intake
• CFFO increased significantly to DKK 948m

Order intake decreased by 10% to DKK 19,554m in 2019, explained by a lower level of large capital orders due to the increased market uncertainty and delay in customer decisions. However, the service business maintained a good momentum with an increase in service order intake of 3%, underpinned by record high service order intake in Cement in the fourth quarter.

The order backlog declined by 12% to DKK 14,192m in 2019 (2018: DKK 16,218m) as a consequence of the lower level of capital order intake during the year. Timing of large orders has a significant impact on the backlog development, and FLSmidth has announced large orders of approximately DKK 2.0bn in the first quarter of 2020.

Financial performance

Revenue increased 10% to DKK 20,646m, explained by a 15% growth in Mining and a 3% growth in Cement.

FLSmidth Group CEO, Thomas Schulz, commented: "2019 has been a year of challenges but also successes. We maintained a stable growth in revenue and the service business gained momentum over the year. We see rising demand for our solutions to help customers obtain a more sustainable production, and good progress was made on our digital and sustainable innovations. During the year, we however experienced an unfavourable development in business mix and a weakening business environment. The latter led to delayed customer decisions and postponement of capital orders, and some mining projects delivered lower profit than anticipated. While this was disappointing, we were pleased to see that the financial performance of our Cement business showed a positive development despite challenging market conditions."

EBITA increased by 5%, while the EBITA margin declined to an unsatisfactory 8.1% due to the lower than expected profitability in mining. The EBITA margin in Cement improved following internal efficiency measures and a more selective approach to large projects.

Cash flow from operating activities increased significantly to DKK 948m and the free cash flow adjusted for acquisitions and disposals increased to DKK 574m, compared to DKK -15m in 2018.

Average capital employed increased to DKK 15,251m, mainly as a result of an increase in working capital and lease assets. Consequently, ROCE decreased from 11.0% to 10.9%.

Thomas Schulz, continues: "In the context of market developments and financial performance during the year, we have accelerated business improvement initiatives and we are confident that the actions we are taking will create a strong foundation to deliver sustainable profitable growth and shareholder value. Sustainability and digitalization will be key differentiators in the years to come and help expand the gap to the mid-market. We are well-positioned in both areas and have made step-changing progress in 2019. Our launch of 'MissionZero' truly demonstrates our leadership within sustainable productivity and sends a strong message to customers that we are determined to provide zero emissions technology to the mining and cement industries by 2030."

Highlights in Q4 2019

• Highest revenue in six years
• EBITA decreased 5% and the EBITA margin declined to 8.1%
• Service order intake increased 8%
• Capital order intake declined 18%
• Cash flow from operating activities increased significantly to DKK 327m

As anticipated, earnings in Mining were affected by lower profitability on projects and costs related to business improvements.

The higher revenue, combined with internal efficiency improvements, drove operating leverage and improved profitability in Cement.

Guidance 2020

FLSmidth guides for revenue of DKK 18.5-20.5bn (2019: DKK 20.6bn) and an EBITA margin of 8-9% (2019: 8.1%). The return on capital employed (ROCE) is expected to be 9-12% (2019: 10.9%).

Revenue is expected to have a phasing with a seasonally low level of activity at the beginning of the year and a seasonally high level of activity towards year-end.

Read the full Annual report 2019 here.

Contacts

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com

Key figures 2019

(DKKm)Q4 2019 Q4 2018Change (%)2019

2018		Change (%)
Order intake (gross)4,3894,503-3%19,55421,741-10%
- of which service order intake2,8902,6808%11,25010,9073%
Service order intake share66%60% 58%53%
Order backlog14,19216,218-12%14,19216,218-12%
Revenue6,0225,45010%20,64618,75010%
- of which service revenue2,8662,61310%10,77710,2086%
Service revenue share48%48% 52%54%
Gross profit1,3271,3121%4,8494,6933%
Gross profit margin22.0%24.1% 23.5%25.0%
EBITDA
before special non-recurring items		5805820%2,0081,82610%
EBITA487511-5%1,6631,5855%
EBITA margin8.1%9.4% 8.1%8.5%
EBIT393419-6%1,2861,2205%
EBIT margin6.5%7.7% 6.2%6.5%
Profit22716934%77663522%
CFFO32797 948385
Free cash flow adjusted for acquisitions and disposals21746 574(15)
Net working capital2,7392,20025%2,7392,20025%
Net interest-bearing debt2,4921,92230%2,4921,92230%

For additional information, go to our Investor Roomat www.flsmidth.com

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our ~11,800 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated a revenue of DKK 20.6 billion. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment

  • Annual report 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fbacfbc9-bc33-4f24-a72b-7b8f221be689)
