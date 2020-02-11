Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.02.2020 | 12:21
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 10

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 10 February 2020 were:

681.05p  Capital only
690.53p  Including current year income
681.05p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
690.53p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 87,618 ordinary shares on 10th
February 2020, the Company has 79,231,708 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
1,298,618 which are held in treasury.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
