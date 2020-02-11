Lithuanian Government Bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list on February 12, 2020: Issuer's full name Lithuanian Government Issuer's short name LTG Securities ISIN code LT0000612012 Securities maturity date 2032-02-12 ??Face amount value of the issue, EUR 20 000 000 Orderbook short name LTGB003032A Coupon rate, % 0.3 Coupon payment dates 2021-02-12 2022-02-12 2023-02-12 2024-02-12 2025-02-12 2026-02-12 2027-02-12 2028-02-12 2029-02-12 2030-02-12 2031-02-12 2032-02-12 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.