

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $267.35 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $8.77 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $164.83 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.43 billion from $1.39 billion last year.



Hasbro Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $164.83 Mln. vs. $169.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.24 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.



