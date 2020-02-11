

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation eased in January after rising in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in January, slightly slower than 2.3 percent increase in December. In November, inflation was 2.1 percent.



Prices for transportation increased by 4.6 percent annually in January and those of food and health rose by 3.4 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively.



Prices for communication and recreation and culture rose by 2.3 percent, each.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in January.



