

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $415.0 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $399.2 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $4.14 billion from $4.09 billion last year.



Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $415.0 Mln. vs. $399.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.89 vs. $1.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q4): $4.14 Bln vs. $4.09 Bln last year.



