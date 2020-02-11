Why the Tesla Spike Supports the Excitement of Tech InvestingTechnology stocks continue to lead the broader stock market higher this year. The momentum has been impressive.My initial target of 9,500 for the Nasdaq has already been surpassed, and there are still nearly 11 months to go in 2020. The technology sector will likely continue to outperform.Something happened recently that reminded me of.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...