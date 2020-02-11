

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $157.7 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $92.7 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $5.55 billion from $5.41 billion last year.



AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $157.7 Mln. vs. $92.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.74 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q4): $5.55 Bln vs. $5.41 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AUTONATION-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de