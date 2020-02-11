Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880953 ISIN: US05329W1027 Ticker-Symbol: RWI 
Tradegate
11.02.20
13:21 Uhr
43,000 Euro
+2,800
+6,97 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTONATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUTONATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,400
45,000
14:00
43,400
45,200
14:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AUTONATION
AUTONATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUTONATION INC43,000+6,97 %