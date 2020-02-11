STARTUP AUTOBAHN, the open innovation platform powered by Silicon Valley's Investor Plug and Play Tech Center is approaching the finale of their seventh program round. To highlight the work developed in the program, 27 startups from around the world will showcase the 40 joint pilot projects together with the platform's industry partners at EXPO Day in Stuttgart, Germany on February 13.

More than 220 startups have taken part in the STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play platform since 2016, generating 320 pilot projects in areas that include mobility, production, and enterprise. Over 60 of these pilots have already been implemented, making STARTUP AUTOBAHN Europe's most successful innovation platform. The global platform is comprised of 29 industry-leading partners, such as Daimler and Porsche from Germany, DXC Technology from the USA, Motherson from India, and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors from China.

The projects and implementations launched from STARTUP AUTOBAHN, range from the development of new sustainable materials for use in luxury vehicle interiors, to innovative methods of autonomous vehicles in production facilities, and Augmented Reality solutions for more intuitive assembly operation.

As an example, Mercedes-Benz and startup Circulor have partnered this round to utilize Circulor's blockchain technology to record and eventually reduce carbon emissions coming from the automotive manufacturer's battery supply chain. The technology tracks the carbon emissions produced by manufacturers of vehicle batteries. The data will be used by Mercedes-Benz to develop in the future, a new line of passenger vehicles with a carbon neutral footprint.

Israeli startup Ottopia and T-Systems have partnered to commercialize the startup's patent pending technology, enabling the safe remote control of vehicles. With the goal of providing an automotive-grade platform to automotive OEMs, Tier1 suppliers, and various commercial fleet managers, teleoperation will save resources and save lives. At its current stage, the team is able to demonstrate live from Stuttgart, the teleoperation of a vehicle in Tel Aviv.

For additional information about these projects and many others from the program, access the extended release here: https://startup-autobahn.com/news/press-release/europes-largest-open-innovation-platform-startup-autobahn-presents-40-new-pilot-projects-at-expo-day/

