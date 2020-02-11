Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856632 ISIN: US5745991068 Ticker-Symbol: MSQ 
Frankfurt
11.02.20
08:14 Uhr
45,400 Euro
+0,800
+1,79 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MASCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MASCO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,000
44,800
14:03
44,400
44,800
13:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MASCO
MASCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MASCO CORPORATION45,400+1,79 %