

Masco Corp. (MAS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $453 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $194M, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $152M or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $1.64 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Masco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $152M. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.



