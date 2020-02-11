

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $104.3 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $200.3 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $121.5 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $1.30 billion from $1.26 billion last year.



Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $121.5 Mln. vs. $117.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.



