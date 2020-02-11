Speech enhancement and noise reduction technology for leading conference room solutions

Today, BabbleLabs, a speech science technology leader, announced its revolutionary Clear Edge for Rooms software for speech enhancement and noise reduction for meeting rooms and huddle spaces. The software exploits advanced artificial intelligence techniques and low-latency performance to enhance speech quality by up to 20dB better than the original sample across a broad range of test cases and can produce even more dramatic results of up to 40dB depending on the sound environment. Clear Edge for Rooms is now integrated with the Intel Unite solution and available to enterprise and education customers.

Enterprises spend millions of dollars on expensive audio-visual equipment and acoustic design of conference rooms, yet the audio quality is often impaired by distracting background noises, for example keyboard typing, HVAC systems, or café noise from remote participants, negatively affecting business productivity.

The BabbleLabs team of industry experts in deep learning, speech science and embedded systems, have trained novel deep neural networks with a massive data corpus of tens of thousands of hours of recorded voice, music, and extraneous noise. The Clear Edge for Rooms software provides a high quality of speech enhancement at minimal levels of power consumption previously thought to be unattainable with AI audio processing. The software supports any spoken language, enabling global deployment by organizations of all sizes.

BabbleLabs offers this solution to Intel Unite customers both on-premise and in the cloud. The Clear Edge for Rooms plugin integrates with the Intel Unite solution and provides a virtual microphone and speaker interface to the in-room devices and enhances speech quality for all major unified communication solutions like Skype for Business, Cisco WebEx and Zoom that work with Intel Unite 4.x release. The software runs with Windows 10 on Intel NUC mini PCs and is now available for evaluation.

"The Clear Edge for Rooms integration with the Intel Unite solution creates a better conferencing experience for business professionals and recovers lost productivity across organizations, big and small," said Erik Panu, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at BabbleLabs. "With unprecedented speech quality all conference call participants can hear each other more clearly, and with better understanding, significantly improving collaboration."

BabbleLabs Clear Edge for Room integration with Intel Unite solution can be viewed today at the Intel Unite Booth: 11-A170,11-A180,11-A181, at Integrated Systems Europe 2020 (ISE) in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

About BabbleLabs

BabbleLabs enhances understanding by people and machines. Through speech science and deep learning, we boost speech quality, intelligibility, and personalization. Our software solutions power business-critical audio and video content, services, and devices. To learn more visit www.babblelabs.com.

