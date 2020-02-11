Teledyne CARIS' HIPS and SIPS 11.3 release introduces revolutionary AI approach to cleaning sonar noise

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne CARIS (https://www.teledynecaris.com/en/home/), a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company, is pleased to announce the release of HIPS and SIPS TM 11.3 (https://www.teledynecaris.com/en/products/whats-new/hips-and-sips/). This new software upgrade will introduce the first-ever COTS (commercial-off-the-shelf) release of an AI solution for classifying and cleaning sonar noise.



Teledyne CARIS seeks to reduce significantly the need for manual cleaning and to move data swiftly from acquisition to review. The Sonar Noise Classifier automatically identifies the vast majority of sonar noise, resulting in a reduction of manual cleaning effort by a factor of up to 10x at an accuracy of 95%. This allows the hydrographer to focus more time on other important aspects of the survey and processing workflow.

This new approach to clean sonar noise is powered by the CARIS Mira AI engine, a new cloud-based platform to host current and future AI solutions. CARIS Mira AI also provides a flexible package capable of scaling with data processing needs. All data directed to the CARIS Mira AI platform is anonymized, randomized and encrypted before transmission. For additional security, no data remains stored on the cloud following the AI classification process.

"By leveraging deep learning techniques, Teledyne CARIS is poised to bring fundamental change to how sonar data is processed. The use of AI opens exciting opportunities for the future of hydrographic survey, from automated processing pipelines for crowd sourced bathymetry, to feature detection for charting," said Karen Cove, Senior Product Manager.

For more information on the Sonar Noise Classifier catch Product Manager for New Initiatives, Burns Foster presenting "AI in Three Dimensions" at CHC 2020, Quebec City, March 24-26.

Teledyne CARIS is part of the Teledyne Imaging group. For 40 years, Teledyne CARIS (https://www.teledynecaris.com/en/home/) has been the leading developer of marine mapping software. We offer a highly effective solution for near real-time processing, robust quality control of sonar data, and the creation and distribution of maps, charts, and digital datasets.

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging (http://teledyneimaging.com/home) forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other's strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.





For more information, contact:

Jennifer Parham, Marketing Manager, Geospatial

Teledyne Optech

+1 905 660 0808

jennifer.parham@teledyne.com (mailto:jennifer.parham@teledyne.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df292cde-ef25-44fc-a0ab-06922b6bc989 (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df292cde-ef25-44fc-a0ab-06922b6bc989)