Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2020) -MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC: MXROF) (FSE: M1D2) ("Max" or the "Company") is pleased to report the discovery of a second high-grade copper-silver zone, the "Outcrop Zone", which is 2 km in length and located approximately 2 km south from the 1.4 km "AM Horizon" discovery (refer to January 21, 2020 news release). Outcrop-9 to11 and Outcrop-1 defined the Outcrop Zone within the Company's 100% owned CESAR copper-silver project, located 420 km north of Bogota, Colombia (Figure 1).

Highlight rock chip values for Outcrop-9 to 11 and Outcrop-1 (refer Table 1):

4.4% copper and 33 g/t over 0.6m; 2.4% copper and 11 g/t silver over 3m x 3m panel;

1.8% copper and 5 g/t silver over 3m x 2m panel;1.4% copper and 4 g/t silver over 3m x 2m panel;

4.3% copper and 26 g/t silver over 3m x 3m panel; 2.1% copper and 9 g/t silver over 6m;

1.8% copper and 12 g/t silver over 3m x 3m panel; 1.8% copper and 12 g/t silver over 3m by 3m panel.

The Company considers rock chip panel sampling to be representative across their reported widths (refer Table 1). Collectively, the strike of the "Outcrop Zone" and the "AM Horizon" is 3.4 km open in all directions. Outcrops-2 to 8 and 12 appear to be lateral extensions to 15 sq. km, open in all directions; assays are expected very soon. The field team is systematically rock chip sampling to expand both the lateral zones and strike length (refer to Figures 2 & 3).

"The CESAR style of mineralization appears to be similar to a large sub-horizontal sheet, with the edges partly exposed at surface," Max CEO, Brett Matich, explained. "Rock chip sampling is used to identify both the continuity of thickness and grade, and, more importantly, length of strike to determine potential size. To date, the strike length of 3.4 km is open in both directions, indicating further size potential. The Max field team recently identified a new zone 35 km north of Outcrop Zone and AM Horizon, extending the size potential. Assays for the newly identified zone are pending, making these very exciting times for our shareholders," Mr. Matich continued.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3834/52306_1dd3e722e4187b3c_001full.jpg

Copper Grade Silver Grade Width Number 4.4% 33 g/t 0.6m OC-9A 2.4 % 11 g/t 3m x 3m panel OC-9 1.8 % 5 g/t 3m x 2m panel OC-11 1.4 % 4 g/t 3mxy 2m panel OC-10 1.4% 10 g/t 0.7m OC-11B 1.2 % 4 g/t 3m x 2m panel OC-11A 1.2 % 2 g/t 3m x 2m panel OC-10A 1.1% 3 g/t 1m OC-11C 0.9% 1 g/t 3m x 2m panel OC-10B 0.5% 1 g/t 3m x 2m panel OC-10C 4.3 % 26 g/t 3m x 3m panel OC-1A 2.1 % 9 g/t 6m OC-1-B 1.8 % 12 g/t 3m x 3m panel OC-1-C 1.5 % 9 g/t 3m x 3m panel OC-1D 1.2 % 8 g/t 0.5m OC-1E 1.0 % 8 g/t 1.0 OC-1F

Table 1. Outcrop-1 and 9 to 11 rock chip assays from the Phase I exploration program.





Figure 3. The CESAR exploration model is based on Poland's Kupferschiefer, owned by KGHM who is the eighth largest copper producer and the largest silver producer in the world. The Kupferschiefer cross-section has an average mining thickness (width) of 2 metres, however, the massive volume is mainly due to the sheer length of strike and down dip lateral area. Max cautions investors mineralization at Kupferscheifer is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization at Cesar.

Source: Assessment of Undiscovered Copper Resources Associated with Permian Kupferschiefer, Southern Permian Basin, Europe 2010 by USGS). Kupferschiefer-Zechstein, Lubin, Rudna, Sieroszowice, Polkowice, Glogow, Konrad, Lena, Nowy Kosciol by Porter Geoconsultancy.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3834/52306_1dd3e722e4187b3c_002full.jpg



Cesar Copper-Silver Project

The 100% owned CESAR Project is located in north east Colombia within Jurassic sediments and volcaniclastics that run through the length of northern South America, which hosts significant stratabound copper-silver mineralization in Ecuador and Peru. The petrographic analyses of rock samples collected from the CESAR project indicate that stratabound mineralization is hosted in siltstone and sandstone associated with the reduced facies of the Rancheria Basin.

The first field investigation identified 18 occurrences over an area of 9 sq. km with reported grab sample assays ranging from 0.3% to 4.2% copper and silver values ranged from 1 to 116g/t (refer November 6, 2019 news release). The Company cautions investors that grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted on the property.

Max has reported an entirely new discovery, called the AM Horizon, a NE-SW stratabound copper-silver horizon in excess of 1.4 km dipping 40 degrees NW, which appears to continue under cover in both directions (refer January 21, 2020 news release). Highlight rock chip results from the AM Horizon include: 2.7% copper and 18 g/t silver over 0.5m; 2.1% copper and 9 g/t silver over a 3m by 3m panel; and 1.6% copper and 8 g/t silver over a 3m by 3m panel.

The Phase II program is underway with the goal of significantly extending the strike zone and delineate drill targets.

North Choco Gold-Copper Project

North Choco consists of wholly owned mineral applications (150 sq. km), located approximately 80 km SW of Medellin, Colombia. The NW Gold-Copper Discovery (refer to 29 October 2019 news release) outcrop reported 1 meter of 49.8 g/t gold and 4.3% copper, which continues under cover in both directions. Future work would focus on mapping and sampling along strike to extend the zone and on locating additional parallel zones.

Choco Gold Project

Choco Gold project consists of wholly owned mineral applications (200 sq. km), located approximately 120 km SW of Medellín Colombia and cover or are adjacent to historic production of 605,110 ounces of gold by Choco Pacific Mining (1906 to 1990). Source; R.J. Fletcher and Associates (2011) Review of Gold and Platinum Exploration and Production in Choco Province Colombia Part 3. Private Report for Condoto. The Company has commenced discussions with a potential partner with the prerequisite expertise to assist with the gold bearing conglomerates.

Quality Assurance

The rock chip samples from Outcrop-9 to 11 were shipped to ALS Lab's sample preparation facility in Medellin, Columbia. Sample pulps are sent to Lima, Peru for analysis. All samples were analyzed using ALS procedure ME-MS41, a four-acid digestion with ICP finished. Over limit copper and silver were determined by ALS procedure OG-62, a four-acid digestion with an AAS finish. ALS Labs is independent from Max.

Max is not aware of any other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

About Max Resource Corp.

Max is a mineral exploration company with an experienced and successful management team focused on advancing the development of its copper and precious metals landholdings in the rich mineral belts of Colombia, with significant potential for the discovery of important-scale mineral deposits that can attract major partners.

Tim Henneberry, P Geo (British Columbia), a member of the Max Resource Advisory Board, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release on behalf of the Company.

