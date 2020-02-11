With cumulative capacity reaching 9.43 GW at the end of December, France saw electricity generation from solar increase 7.8% last year.From pv magazine France. The renewable energy deployment statistics for France last year have been published by high-voltage grid operator RTE, medium and low voltage peer Enedis, renewables association SER, the Association of Electricity Distributors in France and the Agency for Energy Network Operators. The nation added around 890 MW of new solar generation capacity last year to reach a cumulative 9,436 MW at the end of December. Curiously, the new capacity figure ...

