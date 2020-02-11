Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2020) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to provide initial results from reconnaissance surface sampling within the largely unexplored eastern part of the Cuiú Cuiú Project area which resulted in the identification of a new and previously unknown high-grade target called Alonso.

Highlights

Twenty-three rock samples collected from surface boulders at the previously unknown Alonso target returned gold values ranging from 11.6 to 200.3 g/t gold and average 91.7 g/t gold (Table 1). The boulders are all angular blocks and are believed to have originated from a nearby source

The Alonso prospect is located 3km SE of the MG gold deposit (Figure 1). It was not previously known and is associated with a pronounced WNW trending magnetic anomaly

Additional blocks/boulders of quartz vein material have also been identified 100 to 950m WSW of the discovery location. In addition, streams draining the area to the west up to 1.5km from the discovery location, are all highly anomalous in gold

Alan Carter, President & CEO stated "These surface results from the new and previously unknown Alonso target located just 3km SE of the MG gold deposit, are truly spectacular and unprecedented in our exploration efforts at Cuiú Cuiú. Whilst I must stress that it is very early days for this target, the fact that we are finding highly anomalous levels of gold in streams up to 1.5km west of the discovery location suggests this target could be very significant. These results, together with our recent drill results from MG and Central, confirm the presence of significant high-grade mineralization at Cuiú Cuiú. I would like to personally congratulate Cabral's exploration team on the identification of an exciting new target".

Sample ID Gold (g/t) Sample ID Gold (g/t) Sample ID Gold (g/t) 30003 88.9 30012 116.6 30021 93.5 30004 58.0 30013 85.8 30022 122.3 30005 117.4 30014 32.2 30023 156.9 30006 90.9 30015 158.1 30024 63.9 30007 88.7 30016 50.9 30025 200.3 30008 67.4 30017 67.5 30026 58.2 30010 84.2 30018 102.7 30027 11.6 30011 23.6 30019 178.3 Average = 91.7

Table 1: Gold values from all rock float samples collected at the Alonso target

Background

The Cuiú Cuiú gold project is a district located within eastern Para that was one of the largest historic producers of placer gold during the Tapajos gold rush which lasted from 1978 to 1995. Cabral has 43-101 compliant resources on the project based on historic drilling completed between 2006 and 2012 over the MG and Central deposits, of 5.9Mt @ 0.90g/t (200,000 oz) and Inferred resources of 19.5Mt @ 1.24g/t (800,000 oz).

Cabral commenced work on the project in early 2018 and completed two drill programs during 2019 which resulted in at least two high-grade discoveries at Machichie (3.4m @ 36.9 g/t gold) and Morro de Lua (2.8m @ 19.5 g/t gold). In addition, recent drilling completed during late 2019 at the MG and Central deposits returned 7.6m @ 18.5 g/t gold and 5.6m @ 13.0 g/t gold and has clearly demonstrated the continuity of high-grade mineralization down-dip and along strike (see press releases dated 7th November 2019 and 20th January 2020).

Alonso Target

In parallel with these drilling efforts, Cabral's exploration team have continued to explore the wider district via a combination of regional soil sampling, shallow auger sampling and basic prospecting of drainages. The focus of this work has been on the determination of a source for coarse angular gold nuggets in the Cilmar area located 9km to the NNE. The identification of the Alonso target 3km SE of the MG deposit (Figure 1) was a direct result of these regional exploration efforts.





Figure 1: Cuiu Cuiu location map showing existing deposits at MG and Central, drill holes, targets and location of new Alonso target. Background is RTP airborne magnetic data



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/52255_cabral.jpg

The presence of a significant WSW trending magnetic anomaly and the recent identification of placer gold in the main drainage at Alonso drew Cabral's geologists to the area. The Cabral team identified the presence of extensive angular quartz vein boulder float with visible gold over an interval of 30m beside the drainage. Twenty-three samples of this float material were collected and returned gold values of 11.6 to 200.3 g/t gold. No samples returned less than 11.6 g/t gold. The concentration of angular quartz vein float material with visible gold suggests that the source could be very close by.

Regional soil sampling of this eastern part of the Cuiú Cuiú Project area during 2007 was completed at 1km E-W line spacing and resulted in a single anomalous sample of 25ppb gold approximately 140m west of the discovery occurrence. Follow up sampling has also identified identical boulders of quartz vein float material on surface from 100 to 950m WSW of the Alonso discovery occurrence associated with the pronounced WSW-trending magnetic anomaly (Figure 2). Assay results are pending on these float samples. More recently stream sediment sampling of streams draining the western extension of the magnetic anomaly has resulted in highly anomalous gold counts and coarse gold nuggets in the pan within stream sediments 1 to 1.5km west of the Alonso discovery occurrence, possibly suggesting it could be a significant mineralized structure.



Figure 2: Detailed RTP magnetic map showing of the new Alonso target with location of quartz vein boulders and anomalous streams with gold up to 1.5km to the west.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/52255_6c01e6f6d4c1680a_003full.jpg

Future Work

Cabral's exploration team is working to determine the size of the footprint of the Alonso target and is engaged in a detailed soil sampling grid over the target as well as more detailed stream sediment sampling. Shallow auger drilling may also be required in advance of drilling in the event that post-mineral cover is identified over the area.

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource company and is engaged in the identification, exploration and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company owns the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the Tapajós Region within the state of Pará in northern Brazil.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history producing an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest garimpo in the Tapajós and produced an estimate 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Dr Adrian McArthur, B.Sc. Hons, PhD. FAusIMM., a consultant to the Company as well as a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

Notes

