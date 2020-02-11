Biotech Brief: Global Diabetes Drug Market Could Reach $78 Billion By End Of 2026

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diabetes drugs market size was valued at USD $48,753.1 Million in 2018, is projected to reach USD 78,261.7 Million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1%, according to industry reports. Rise in obesity, growing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle and an increase in the consumption of unhealthy diet are likely to enhance the prevalence of diabetes which are expected to boost the market during the forecast period. The report said that: " (the) accessibility of low-priced Insulin supported by growing investments in R&D is likely to boost the growth of insulin segment in the global diabetes drugs market. Additionally, growing investments in research and development by many government organizations and new product launches by many key players are likely to boost the diabetes drugs market growth during the forecast period."

However another report focused on the rise of new treatments. They stated: "The global diabetes treatment market is undergoing significant transition driven by the advent of new analytical technologies and developments in diabetes treatment. There has been a drastic increase in the incidents of diabetes worldwide, owing to the rising level of sedentary lifestyles and obesity in global population. The sub-markets such the human insulin and analogues are expected to maintain dominance in the overall diabetes treatment market. The diabetes treatment products include injectable diabetes drugs, oral drugs, insulin therapies, insulin pumps, insulin injection devices and blood glucose monitoring systems. In addition, substantial number of emerging diabetes drugs is under clinical observation by large pharmaceutical companies which are expected to enter the market within the forecast period…"

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX)BREAKING NEWS: Genprex and University of Pittsburgh Sign Exclusive License Agreement for Potentially Curative Gene Therapy Candidate for Diabetes - Genprex ("Genprex " or the "Company"), a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing technologies for patients with cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that it signed an exclusive license agreement with the University of Pittsburgh for a diabetes gene therapy that may have the potential to cure Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, which together currently affect approximately 30.3 million people in the U.S, or 9 percent of the U.S. population.

The diabetes gene therapy, which was developed by lead researcher and Harvard graduate, Dr. George Gittes, at the Rangos Research Center at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, works by reprogramming beta cells in the pancreas to restore their function, thereby replenishing levels of insulin. The novel infusion process uses an endoscope and an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector to deliver Pdx1 and MafA genes to the pancreas. The proteins these genes express transform alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but are distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system.

The diabetes gene therapy has been tested in vivo in mice and nonhuman primates. In studies of diabetic mice, the gene therapy approach restored normal blood glucose levels for an extended period of time, typically around four months. According to Dr. Gittes, the duration of restored blood glucose levels in mice could translate to decades in humans. Following preclinical studies, Dr. Gittes and his team plan to begin a Phase I clinical trial in diabetic patients, which could be the first-ever gene therapy tested in humans for diabetes.

"One of the biggest advantages of this gene therapy is that it could eliminate the need for insulin replacement therapy for diabetic patients," said Dr. Gittes. "Lifting this huge burden for the millions of patients who must continuously monitor blood glucose levels and inject insulin daily would be a breakthrough in modern medicine. This therapy has the potential to truly disrupt the diabetes market."

Genprex will add this exciting technology to its research and development pipeline, diversifying its portfolio and expanding its clinical development programs. The company will continue its focus on developing its immunogene therapies for cancer, including Oncoprex immunogene therapy, its lead drug candidate for non-small cell lung cancer, in parallel with development of the new diabetes gene therapy.

"We are excited to announce the licensing agreement with The University of Pittsburgh, and we look forward to working with Dr. Gittes and his team to develop this groundbreaking treatment for diabetes," said Rodney Varner, Genprex's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "At Genprex, we have always put patient needs first, focusing on ways to bring new treatment options to patient populations who have large unmet medical needs. We believe this diabetes gene therapy may potentially become a new treatment option for the millions of diabetes patients who now must take insulin replacement therapy, and it may be effective for patients who do not benefit sufficiently from that therapy. Even more moving, the diabetes gene therapy could hold the potential to provide long term effectiveness, or even be a cure, for diabetes patients."Read this and more news for GNPX at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-gnpx/

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

(NASDAQ: TNDM) recently announced its commercial launch of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology, an advanced hybrid-closed loop feature designed to help increase time in range (70-180 mg/dL)1 . It is the first and only system cleared to deliver automatic correction boluses in addition to adjusting insulin to help prevent high and low blood sugar. The system integrates with Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), which requires no fingersticks for calibration or diabetes treatment decisions.2,3,4 The Company will soon begin sending emails with update instructions to all in-warranty t:slim X2 users in the United States, who have the option to add the new feature free of charge via remote software update. t:slim X2 pumps pre-loaded with Control-IQ technology are now shipping to new customers.

The t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology uses CGM values, in conjunction with other variables such as insulin on board, to predict sensor glucose levels 30 minutes ahead and adjust insulin delivery accordingly. If glucose values are predicted to drop below 112.5 mg/dL, basal insulin delivery is reduced, and when predicted to be below 70 mg/dL, basal insulin delivery is stopped. If glucose values are predicted to be above 160 mg/dL in the next 30 minutes, basal insulin will be increased. If glucose values are predicted to be above 180 mg/dL, Control-IQ technology calculates a correction bolus with a target of 110 mg/dL, and delivers 60 percent of that value up to once an hour as needed. Control-IQ technology also offers optional settings for sleep and exercise that will change treatment values to better match the different physiologic needs during these activities.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) recently announced new interim clinical data from the OPTIC Phase 1 dose-ranging clinical trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal injection gene therapy. OPTIC includes treatment-experienced patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The data are being presented today by David S. Boyer, M.D., senior partner, Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group and adjunct clinical professor of ophthalmology with the University of Southern California/Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles, at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2020 Annual Meeting in Miami.

"I am very encouraged that this difficult-to-treat patient population enrolled in OPTIC is maintaining vision and anatomical improvements for an extended period of time," said David S. Boyer, M.D., senior partner, Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group and adjunct clinical professor of ophthalmology with the University of Southern California/Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles, California. "Additionally, ADVM-022 continues to be safe and well tolerated, with ocular inflammation that is manageable with steroid eye drops. Patients with wet AMD and their caregivers carry a significant treatment burden from the current standard-of-care anti-VEGF injections, and real-world vision outcomes are suboptimal due to undertreatment. ADVM-022 as a one-time intravitreal injection therapy could transform the treatment paradigm for patients and their caregivers."

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: LCTX) recently provided an update from its ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical study of OpRegen, the Company's retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) transplant therapy, for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Dry AMD is a leading cause of adult blindness in the developed world with no FDA-approved treatment options.

Based on promising preliminary results from the ongoing clinical study, including using Lineage's new thaw-and-inject formulation of OpRegen with Gyroscope Therapeutics' Orbit Subretinal Delivery System (SDS), the Company has been informed by the study's independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) that the protocol-mandated treatment stagger can be removed. In addition, Lineage is opening two new clinical sites to accelerate patient enrollment and broaden surgical experience among dry AMD experts.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) recently announced that the analysis performed by Washington University School of Medicine in the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU) Study showed that solanezumab did not meet the primary endpoint. Additional analyses of secondary endpoints and biomarkers are ongoing by Washington University and Lilly. Results will be presented at the Advances in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Therapies (AAT-AD/PD) Focus Meeting in April of 2020. At this time, Lilly does not plan to pursue a submission for solanezumab in people with dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease (DIAD), also known as autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease, based on the result of the primary endpoint. This outcome does not impact the ongoing solanezumab Anti-Amyloid Treatment in Asymptomatic Alzheimer's (A4) Study.

