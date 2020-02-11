CORRECTION: Exchange is changed in the Excel sheet. Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan(s) issued by Barclays Bank PLC with effect from 2020-02-12. Last day of trading is set to 2025-01-23. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products Units. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=756014