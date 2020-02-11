Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 10-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 373.56p INCLUDING current year revenue 380.79p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 367.14p INCLUDING current year revenue 374.37p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---