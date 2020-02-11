German renewables company Baywa r.e. has started work on its fourth utility scale floating PV project in the water-rich country.From pv magazine Germany. German renewable energy developer Baywa re has started constructing its fourth floating PV project in the Netherlands. The company said the plant will be the largest outside China. The 27.4 MW array is set to be deployed in around eight weeks on an artificial lake near Zwolle, in the northeastern Netherlands. The installation will feature 73,000 solar modules, 13 floating transformers and 338 inverters. "We completed 8 MW of the project in just ...

