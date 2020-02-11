Retail & E-Commerce CEOs Leverage Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to Accelerate Company Growth

As Guided Tour customers, CEOs have seen positive growth after being featured in the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Cheddar, and Business Insider

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour has become an industry favorite amongst retail and e-Commerce CEOs looking to increase their brand awareness, sales growth, and media exposure. CEOs who have signed onto the Guided Tour program have seen great progress, with companies being featured on Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Business Insider, and Cheddar, just to name a few outlets.

"The success retail and e-Commerce companies have had on the Guided Tour has been phenomenal," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire, "The main goal for any CEO is to increase sales and revenue. Through the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, we are able to grow awareness, drive website traffic and improve SEO for retail and e-commerce companies which results in more sales and revenue."

Earned Media Advantage Strategists (EMAS) are assigned to each retail or e-Commerce company that signs on to the program. Each strategist connects with the company's CEOs and other executive-level staff to better understand the needs of the company. After the initial call, the strategist creates a comprehensive media and communications plan on-demand that is used in every press release campaign moving forward.

"Having an on-demand plan improves the quality and performance of every campaign," said Terenzio, "Using the Guided Tour to extend the reach and production of their media and marketing communications team is a major benefit for companies to increase the productivity of their staff without adding additional headcount."

Retail and e-Commerce companies on the Guided Tour have gained the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased website traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales. The program has allowed these companies to cut their time to market, and focus their efforts on the right path to improve sales and marketing strategies.

