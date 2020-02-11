Awaiting completion of FINRA approval process

Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2020) - Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC Pink: IMUN) ("Immune" "IMUN" or the "Company"), a clinical late stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases today announced an update on the pending 1000 to 1 reverse stock split and name change of Immune Therapeutics.

Immune Therapeutics originally submitted the reverse and name request for a corporate action to FINRA and paid the applicable fees on November 27, 2019. Since then, the company has responded to FINRA's requests for further information multiple times, and we continue in our efforts to work diligently and cooperatively with FINRA to process the reverse and name change. Please note that the Company has no control of the FINRA approval process and as such the timing of any decisions our not in the Company's control.

Michael K. Handley, CEO of Immune, said, "We are disappointed in the delay in processing the reverse and name change and remain fully committed to the restructuring and success of IMUN. I would personally like to thank all of our shareholders for their patience in this process. We realize this delay has eroded share value, and confidence however, based on the extensive review by FINRA, we are optimistic that their approval could be given soon, at which time we will certainly inform shareholders immediately. Immune would like to thank our shareholders for standing behind us, as we continue to work in your interests with a commitment to the reverse and merger with Aletheia as soon as possible."

ABOUT Immune Therapeutics Inc.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of highly innovative therapies for use in oncology, immunology and anti-inflammatory disease. Immune Therapeutics is actively developing T-cell activation immunotherapies in combination with other drug candidates to achieve immunomodulation in patients with cancer, auto-immune disease and inflammatory diseases.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the possibility that some or all the matters and transactions considered by the Company may not proceed as contemplated, and by all other matters specified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to risk and uncertainty. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking information. Assumptions and other information that could cause results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking information can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), including its recent periodic reports.

Contact:



Immune Therapeutics:

Michael K. Handley

(888) 613-8802 Ext. 100

www.immunetherapeutics.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52312