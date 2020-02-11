Super Tan Brothers: Evan Tan and Steve Tan, Founders of Super Tan Bros., Will Host eCommerce World Summit

The eCommerce Entrepreneurs and Brothers Enjoy Giving Back to the Community Through the Sharing of their Business Knowledge

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / Evan Tan and Steve Tan, Co-Founders of Super Tan Bros., are pleased to announce that they will once again host the eCommerce World Summit in September, 2020.

To learn more about Super Tan Brothers and the services that the Tan brothers offer, check out https://www.supertanbros.com/.

As Evan Tan noted, as eCommerce entrepreneurs, he and his brother genuinely enjoy giving back to the community through the sharing of their business knowledge.

The brothers hosted the eCommerce World Summit two years ago, Evan noted; this year, they expect that it will be bigger than ever, with more attendees and a variety of outstanding speakers.

Evan said that while he and Steve are looking forward to the eCommerce World Summit this fall, they are especially proud of the community they have created.

"We have impacted countless people all around the world and changed their lives through our eCommerce Elites Mastermind courses," Evan said, adding that he and Steve's main goal in 2020 is to impact more people around the world and for them to know about the work that they do.

"We are also relaunching our eCommerce dropshipping course; it will be one of the only few courses that will be officially verified by Shopify."

As Evan noted, Super Tan Brothers' main business is dropshipping eCommerce, which is the brothers' chief source of income. They have several companies that all revolve around the eCommerce eco-system, including fulfillment, agencies, software, education and more.

By sharing their knowledge and experience about eCommerce at marketing and eCommerce events around the world, Evan said he and Steve genuinely enjoy helping others to learn the essential skills and tactics that they need to achieve the same impressive results.

About the Super Tan Brothers:

When people talk about the eCommerce space, the Super Tan Brothers are the real deal. As well-known Singapore based serial entrepreneurs with over 13 years of hands-on experience in the online business industry, they have been through the ups and downs of the eCommerce space and have built their reputation around their strategic methods of crushing out new brands and scaling new stores from zero to 7 figures in a matter of days. For more information, please visit https://www.supertanbros.com/.

Contact:

Evan Tan

evan@supertanbros.com

1-312-869-4495

SOURCE: Super Tan Brothers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576039/Evan-Tan-and-Steve-Tan-Founders-of-Super-Tan-Bros-Will-Host-eCommerce-World-Summit